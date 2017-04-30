Summer's finally done its dash

KEEN mercury watchers might have noticed that the temperature dipped a tad below the 10-degree early on Friday.

With chilly weather also cooling down Ipswich yesterday and today, one could be led to believe that winter is indeed making a long-awaited comeback.

As reluctant as I am to try to predict the weather, I for one couldn't be happier if this is the case.

By the end of March I had just about had enough of sweating through my shirt before I'd even hopped into the car to come to work.

I love summer in Ipswich, but in my opinion it's even better enjoyed from the balcony of a beach-side unit with beer in hand.

Since we can't be on holidays all the time, I'd happily take your typical 8-25-degree autumn-winter day any other time of year.

I've got a feeling that those few people I saw donning big jackets and scarves yesterday might not agree.