Summer temperatures forecast in wake of spring deluge

Emma Clarke
by

AFTER weeks of early spring deluge in Ipswich, the sun has finally come out in a sampler of the warmer season ahead.

Close to 120mm of rain has fallen in Ipswich this month already, close to double the mean October rainfall.

Temperatures will peak at tops of 27 degrees today with only the slight chance of rain.

It's the same tomorrow with temperatures increasing to 33 degrees before rain and storms return only briefly on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to peak in the 30s after today with warm and sunny conditions and only the slight chance of rain in store for the weekend.

