Summer snow job for RAAF

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: RAAF C-17 Globemasters carried supplies to the Australian Antarctic Division in a series of missions over summer.

A "SURREAL" experience is how one Amberley pilot described his summer, flying supplies and personnel to the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) base at Casey Station.

Flight Lieutenant Justin was one of the pilots from 36 Squadron tasked with flying RAAF C-17 Globemasters to the AAD, including a trip as lead pilot on a precision air drop to the Bungers Hill airfield, 500km west of the main Australian base.

FLTLT Justin said the missions were a "developmental" process for the RAAF, with the first missions flown in 2015.

"We now do six to eight missions per season, and the air drop was one of those missions," he said.

Despite initial concerns the Wilkins Aerodrome runway, carved from the ice, would be slippery, FLT LT Justin said it proved to be a stable surface to land on.

"The ice runway is relatively benign, I was worried about it being slippery, but I spoke to other pilots, and they said it would be fine."

The biggest surprise was turning the Globemaster aircraft on the ground, with the aircraft sliding after it had stopped rolling.

"I did have a bit of an 'Oh No!' moment - it caught me a bit by surprise."

Each AAD support mission required rigorous planning, he said, with weather forecasts the biggest factor in deciding when flights went ahead.

"The weather situation is quite fluid, we could only take off from Australia in a good weather window."

As aircraft headed south, FLT LT Justin said the co-pilot was in constant communication with the Casey Station meteorology office, updating weather forecasts.

"We did have a couple of flights that were turned around because the weather changed in flight, while another crew was told to get out immediately, and just got off before the weather arrived.

"We can only land and take off in clear weather, we can't land in snow."

With no de-icing equipment on the ground, FLT LT Justin said ice build-ups on the aircraft were a concern.

"Ice can build up inside the engine fans, and cause problems, we have airborne anti-icing systems that can deal with that, but we have a rule: don't fly into icing weather."

Reinforcing the unique nature of the missions, FLT LT Justin said crews were taking off from Hobart or Avalon, in Victoria, in regular flight suits, but as the aircraft passed latitude 60° South, all crew members changed into multi-layer cold weather gear.

"We also had to have cold weather survival gear in the aircraft, in case we had to land, and each crew had to have at least one member who was trained in cold weather survival.

In the biggest mission of the summer, FLT LT Justin was tasked as captain on a flight to precision drop 8,000 litres of aviation fuel to the Bungers Hill satellite airfield.

"Due to the length of the flight, we had to have an augmented crew, with three pilots and two loadmasters."

The Bungers Hill mission stretched the C-17's capability, with a non-stop flight of 11 hours, including the precision air drop after they reached their destination.

"As aircraft captain, I was in the pilot's seat for our take-off, the air drop and then the landing back in Hobart, but we rotated the pilot every two to three hours."

While many of the flights left from Hobart, the Bungers Hill flight departed Avalon, with works at Hobart reducing the available runway.

"That mission required a very robust fuel plan, it was an 11-hour flight, with no time on the ground."

Modern navigational aids helped, FLT LT Justin said, with computers taking the aircraft right to the destination.