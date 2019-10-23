‘Sultry’ Olympics logo creates a stir

The 2024 Olympics logo is displayed on a screen during a ceremony in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The 2024 Olympics logo is displayed on a screen during a ceremony in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

If the logo is anything to go by, the 2024 Olympics are going to be known as the Sexy Games.

Paris introduced "Marianne" to the world this week - and she's going over extremely well.

"It is a SULTRY logo," wrote USA Today's Nate Scott. "This logo will stub out a cigarette on the sidewalk in front of you, give you a coy smile, and haunt you forever."

Freelance journalist Megan Clement had her own thoughts.

The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically. pic.twitter.com/5R2PVaXaa6 — Megan Clement (@MegClement) October 21, 2019

The French Olympic logo has an expresso and a cigarette for lunch. She hops on a vintage bicycle and pedals past the Eiffel Tower on her way to a café where she will sit and read Baudelaire with her fluffy white dog at her feet. — Megan Clement (@MegClement) October 21, 2019

The French Olympic logo will never tell your her impeccable skin-care secrets. — Megan Clement (@MegClement) October 21, 2019

The French Olympic logo's child does not have tantrums. He eats dinner with her in restaurants at 10pm, and the French Olympic logo lets him have some of her wine, of course. — Megan Clement (@MegClement) October 21, 2019

Depicting the Olympic flame within a gold medal, the logo also incorporates the lips and outline of Marianne, the personification of the French Republic since the revolution in 1789.

The circular design, with Paris 2024 in the art deco style which was in vogue in 1924, has created quite the buzz.

Calm down Carl.

Organiser said the three symbols combined to deliver a "simple and powerful" statement: "The gold medal, symbol of sport. The flame, icon of the Olympic and Paralympic movement. Marianne, image of France. These symbols reveal a face that embodies our ambition to put people at the heart of the Games."

The golden Marianne marks a break from the colourful Eiffel Tower '24' logo used for the bid campaign.

▪️ The gold medal, eternal like victory

▪️ The Olympic flame, bringing people together through sport

▪️ Marianne, French national symbol who encourages us all to be egalitarian, sharing and generous



The three symbols that form the official emblem of @Paris2024 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/RF2Jw2709Y — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 22, 2019

Organisers called it "a new phase" in the project where the objective was no longer the bid but the promotion of the Games themselves to the public and potential sponsors.

"For the first time in the history of the Games, our emblem will be common to the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games," said organisers.

"Because we are taking on both challenges with the same passion, the same determination, the same ambition.

"Through this artistry, the emblem honours French culture and creativity. It expresses the pride of a country which will welcome the world in 2024, to its capital city, Paris."

Parisians got their first glimpse of the logo when it was flashed up on the outside of the French capital's iconic Grand Rex cinema.