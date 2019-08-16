Suits pokes fun at Meghan in new episode

Meghan Markle's former TV show Suits has poked fun at the Duchess' new life, as the final series of the show is aired.

The Duchess of Sussex was a successful actor before marrying Prince Harry, and was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, which is available to stream on Foxtel.

The new mum left the show with her last episode airing in April last year, just a month before she wed Prince Harry.

The 38-year-old quit her acting job to become a full-time royal, but there was speculation she could return to the show - which is currently broadcasting its last season - in a cameo role.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby boy, Archie. Picture: Dominic Lipinski — WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Meghan, aka Rachel, hasn't returned, her on-screen husband Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams, has popped up.

Making a comeback in episode five, Mike chats to fellow cast members who ask how Rachel's doing.

Mike says: "If I told you how good, you probably wouldn't believe me."

Suits' official Twitter page tweeted a clip of the episode, captioning it: "Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well", alongside a winking emoji, obviously making a subtle reference to Meghan's new life as a member of the British royal family.

Fans have gone wild for the mention of how well Rachel is doing in the show.

Commenting on Twitter, one person said, "That line was too cute."

Another wrote, "We know she's married to our UK Prince Charming.

A third added, "Aw that's super cute actually. I hope she sees it."

And this person added, "We probably wouldn't believe him."

Binge more than 100 complete drama series any time with the New Foxtel Experience. Get Foxtel

Meghan with her on-screen husband in Suits, Patrick. Picture: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Describing how the show is keeping Rachel in the loop, Patrick told Entertainment Tonight: "For Mike this is just a trip to New York.

"There's phone calls with Rachel saying goodbye and I love you, and you know I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show.

"This is just a way for him to come see his friends one last time."

With the last season only on episode five of 16, there could yet be more references to Rachel's new life.

Meghan's co-stars were invited to her wedding at Windsor Castle last May, and some also made the guest list at her lavish baby shower in New York.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission