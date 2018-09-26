Menu
Ipswich Residents and Ratepayers Association president Jim Dodrill.
Ipswich Residents and Ratepayers Association president Jim Dodrill.
Suing councillors told to 'go away and accept dismissal'

Hayden Johnson
26th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
THE former councillors suing Ipswich City Council are being urged to "accept their fate".

As revealed by the QT yesterday, Paul Tully, Cheryl Bromage, Wayne Wendt and David Pahlke have taken the council to Queensland Industrial Relations Commission's Industrial Court.

Former councillors David Morrison and Charlie Pisasale have also joined the claims list.

Sheila Ireland is expected to join the claim when she returns from overseas.

The former councillors claim they were unfairly dismissed.

Ipswich Residents and Ratepayers Association president Jim Dodrill said the city wanted to look to the future.

"(The previous council has) already caused enough damage to Ipswich, as far as the reputation of the city goes," Mr Dodrill said.

"I agree with our local MP Jo-Ann Miller that they should just go somewhere else.

"We'd prefer if they went away and we didn't have to deal with them again."

Mr Dodrill said the city's future was looking positive under administrator Greg Chemello.

He said the former councillors, who were not charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission, should move on.

"They don't deserve any compensation, any recognition - it wasn't an unfair dismissal whatsoever," he said.

"They were dismissed according to the law and they should accept their fate."

The council's legal team will assess the claims.

