‘Sufficient supplies of PPE’: QHealth exceeds virus standards

THE state’s health department confirmed it was more than meeting national guidelines designed to prevent coronavirus spread in health regions including within the West Moreton district.

The Queensland Times put the question to Queensland Health following recent clusters of locally acquired coronavirus cases across Greater Brisbane.



Two clusters formed after hospital staff treating coronavirus patients in Ward 5D at the Princess Alexandra Hospital became infected and transmitted the virus in the community.

The latest case to be linked with either of the clusters was confirmed on Saturday morning.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said, due to the number of transmissions stemming from Ward 5D, it appeared something was wrong with the ward’s environment.

“We know it’s not related to one individual in relation to how they have donned their PPE (personal protective equipment) or worn their PPE or any breaches by any one individual,” she said.

“Because it’s happened on two occasions with four health workers over different days, there is a view that this is about the environment.”

When questioned on Wednesday, a Queensland Health spokesperson told the Queensland Times it had sufficient supplies of PPE but did not comment on the West Moreton region specifically.

“Queensland Health continually reviews and revises its PPE guidance in response to different stages of the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

“We updated our infection prevention and control guidelines throughout 2020, in line with the national guidelines.”

The spokesperson said the department’s most recent update exceeded Australian standards.

