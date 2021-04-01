Letters to the Editor Suez canal crisis was no joke

LETTER TO THE EDITOR The years that changed my world are 2020/21. Many occurrences have left me with the same previous feeling that Queen Elizbeth II has had about annus horribilis. But from Romans 8:28 I have always lived by the fact that "all things work together for good to those who love God." Early this year I gained another son-in-law. He is a Pharmacist from Egypt and now a dual citizen. He loves his country of birth and finds our country quite racist. Today, I found reasons to understand why he has these views. Go to the QT on 26 March and read for yourself "World mocks Suez Canal fail". How hilarious it is to ridicule Egypt because they did not allow USA to help them. They wanted to use their own skill set and work through the re-floating of the stuck supercarrier. Is it any wonder that my son-in-law has the view that Vladimir Putin has helped Egypt more that USA has ever done? Just maybe all Australians should have a good look at themselves and how we bully people and countries who cannot fight back. When you all stop thanking God that we live in this wonderful country please check that your halo is still intact and not broken. Glenda Carroll Bundamba