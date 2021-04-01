Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Suez canal crisis was no joke

1st Apr 2021 2:25 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR   The years that changed my world are 2020/21. Many occurrences have left me with the same previous feeling that Queen Elizbeth II has had about annus horribilis.    But from Romans 8:28 I have always lived by the fact that "all things work together for good to those who love God."   Early this year I gained another son-in-law. He is a Pharmacist from Egypt and now a dual citizen. He loves his country of birth and finds our country quite racist.    Today, I found reasons to understand why he has these views. Go to the QT on 26 March and read for yourself "World mocks Suez Canal fail".   How hilarious it is to ridicule Egypt because they did not allow USA to help them.   They wanted to use their own skill set and work through the re-floating of the stuck supercarrier.   Is it any wonder that my son-in-law has the view that Vladimir Putin has helped Egypt more that USA has ever done?    Just maybe all Australians should have a good look at themselves and how we bully people and countries who cannot fight back.    When you all stop thanking God that we live in this wonderful country please check that your halo is still intact and not broken.   Glenda Carroll Bundamba
letter to the editor suez canal vladimir putin
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        Premium Content Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        News A Korean War veteran who survived being shot in the back of the head has spent the past 15 years ensuring forgotten soldiers get the recognition they deserve

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Ice addict ‘terrorised’ former wife for 38 days

        Premium Content Ice addict ‘terrorised’ former wife for 38 days

        News Man’s stalking something ‘akin to a thriller movie’

        What you need to know with Ipswich lockdown lifted

        Premium Content What you need to know with Ipswich lockdown lifted

        Health The lockdown of Greater Brisbane, which includes Ipswich, has been lifted but some...