Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An award-winning senior figure with the state’s embattled building industry regulator has quit suddenly.
An award-winning senior figure with the state’s embattled building industry regulator has quit suddenly.
Business

Sudden departure of top QBCC member

by Anthony Marx
25th May 2021 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An award-winning senior figure with the state's embattled building industry regulator has quit suddenly.

Yvonne Pengilly, an assistant commissioner and former board member of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, departed in the last week or so after nearly three years with the agency.

Pengilly, a builder who previously established industry group Women In Construction FNQ, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Yvonne Pengilly
Yvonne Pengilly

But City Beat spies tell us her exit follows a series of disputes with colleagues over her push for more building site inspections.

It's also understood that she played a key role in the QBCC's unsuccessful legal action against Gold Coast builder Groupline Constructions.

Originally published as Sudden departure of top QBCC member

qbcc yvonne pengilly

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste court battles to cost ratepayers more than $2.2M

        Premium Content Waste court battles to cost ratepayers more than $2.2M

        Council News To date, legal expenses paid on all three appeals has reached $2,234,766. It’s set to cost ratepayers even more

        Revealed: The Qld suburbs most targeted by thieves

        Premium Content Revealed: The Qld suburbs most targeted by thieves

        Crime Revealed: The southeast Queensland suburbs thieves target the most

        47,000 Queenslanders who don’t have a safe place to call home

        Premium Content 47,000 Queenslanders who don’t have a safe place to call...

        Property Experts say the state’s social housing crisis is dire.

        Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics were kept busy on Ipswich roads overnight with four people, including a...