Guitar legend Phil Emmanuel dies

by Megan Palin
25th May 2018 3:31 PM

GUITAR legend Phil Emmanuel has died suddenly after suffering an asthma attack in Parkes, New South Wales overnight.

He was reportedly staying with his brother Darcy at the time and had several shows, including a performance at the Cootamundra Hotel, booked this weekend.

"On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our much loved brother, Philip Ernest Emmanuel," Darcy said.

"We are all devastated."

Phil, 65, was also the brother of another Australia star guitarist, Tommy Emmanuel, who is understood to be touring in London at the moment.

Phil and Tommy played together as the Emmanuel Brothers - as well as individually - and graced stages all over the world alongside other music greats including Chet Atkins, Duanne Eddy, America, Hank B Marvin, John Farnham, Jimmy Barnes, INXS, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

Phil Emmanuel performing at Blues on Broadbeach earlier this year. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Phil Emmanuel performing at Blues on Broadbeach earlier this year. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Phil is survived by his wife Amanda and his children Jessie Maree, Jamie Lee, Georgia Dee and Marshall Travis.

