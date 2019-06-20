Menu
A leading group of riders set the pace during the second round of the Giant Ipswich Speed Series at Ipswich Cycle Park. Adam Weathered
Successful night racing series creates exciting future

David Lems
by
20th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
CYCLING has taken a giant move forward, literally, in Ipswich with the latest night series proving extremely popular.

With the third and final round of the Giant Ipswich Speed Series being staged next Wednesday night, cycling enthusiast Jamie Sharpe is already delighted with the response.

Some categories attracted so much interest riders had to be turned away for the first major night series hosted by the Ipswich Cycling Club.

Former club secretary Sharpe hopes the new three-round concept will become an annual open event thanks to a $15,000 sponsorship injection, offering good cash and prizes for the winners.

"I was sceptical to begin with because we've had some disappointing turnouts to some of our past open events,'' Sharpe said. "But this one . . . we've got some good numbers.''

Quality competition is being provided at Ipswich Cycle Park in a family friendly time frame on a Wednesday night.

The categories for men and women cater for riders of different grades and handicapping levels.

Category 1 is for the elite A-Grade men's competitors, under a 50 minute criterium format, featuring an intermediate sprint.

Ipswich club rider Byron Davies won the recent second round in the top category. He finished ahead of Hasani Hennis, who is one of three challengers from Anguilla in the Carribean.

Category 2 is based on a 45 minute format with category 3 events running for 40 minutes and category 4 races for 35 minutes.

Although many of the top Australian riders are currently in Europe, Sharpe said the Ipswich series provided fantastic racing for up and comers in the sport. Riders from around South East Queensland and Bundaberg have competed.

Sharpe said the Giant Ipswich-based series was being run as the local club experiences a steady growth in numbers.

After next week's final round, Ipswich club officials will focus on hosting the Junior State Road Championships from July 12-14.

Events will be run at Ipswich Cycle Park, Queensland Raceway, Middle Road and Haigslea.

