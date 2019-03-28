Successful game plan: Skills in business, footy go together

AS a rugby league fanatic, Darren Boettcher sees plenty of similarities between the game he loves and running a successful business.

Involved in real estate since 1991, the Ipswich LJ Hooker director of sales and marketing shares a valuable insight into his thinking.

"Business and sport run side by side,'' he said.

"There's a thing we call leadership so leadership is the captain.

"Your planning is the training and then your skill level is your training. And then game day is your work life.

"Sport and business run parallel. There's a lot of similarities in that and I find that I get a lot of support out of both.

"The skills that you learn in business can be utilised in sport and vice versa.''

Boettcher bought the LJ Hooker Ipswich franchise in 2001 before selling it in 2009 to trade under Boettcher Realty.

Last year, he was lured back to LJ Hooker. "I was looking for a bit of a change, more of a challenge and I'm loving it,'' he said.

As for why he continues to back Ipswich, Boettcher enjoys showing what the city is made of.

"Ipswich is a very proud town and very protective of who we represent and what we stand for, especially playing rep footy,'' he said.

"You go and play other regions and Ipswich probably has got a bad name. We used to take that as a positive to galvanise us.

"I really love the way that sportspeople in Ipswich embrace the culture of Ipswich and embrace the town.''

Boettcher rates Cronulla's Wade Graham and North Queensland Cowboys recruit Josh McGuire two of his favourite footballers. Being a former Swifts A-Grade second rower, he admires their toughness and being multi-skilled.

"The harder it is, the better they like it,'' Boettcher said.

As for advice he follows, Boettcher says "there's probably two that I live by''.

"The first is to 'try your best, you can only do your best' and if you can do your best be happy with that,'' he said.

"The other one is 'you don't get a second chance to make a first impression'.''