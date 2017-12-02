Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Successful farm stay under the hammer

STUNNING VIEW: Mount Barney is at the back door of Lillydale Farm Stay.
STUNNING VIEW: Mount Barney is at the back door of Lillydale Farm Stay.
Helen Spelitis
by

QUEENSLAND'S only farm stay with a 4.5 star rating has been put on the market.

Lillydale Farm Stay is tucked away at the foot of Mount Barney in the Scenic Rim, spread across more than 313 acres and boasting eight bedrooms.

Owner Pam Hardgrave has lived in the farm house her entire life and for the past 17-years she and husband Doug have worked tirelessly to transform the rural property into an eco-friendly tourist attraction.

ON THE MARKET: Widely acclaimed eco-tourism business Lillydale Farm Stays is up for sale.
ON THE MARKET: Widely acclaimed eco-tourism business Lillydale Farm Stays is up for sale.

While Pam will be sad to see their journey come to an end, she is ready to retire.

"It's one of the most scenic spots in the Scenic Rim," Pam said.

Ray White rural real estate agent Barry Quinn said Lillydale was the type of property people wanted when heading to places like the Scenic Rim.

ON THE MARKET: Widely acclaimed eco-tourism business Lillydale Farm Stays is up for sale.
ON THE MARKET: Widely acclaimed eco-tourism business Lillydale Farm Stays is up for sale.

He said while the Scenic Rim market wasn't booming, interest was stable, often attracting older people from out west, who want to be close to the city.

The Lillyvale homestead was built about 1910 and has been renovated to suit a farm stay business which now includes a separate cottage.

Lillydale will go to auction on Friday, December 17 at 10.30am.

Topics:  ipswich property

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

Councillor's warning as tip fee debate reignites

Councillor's warning as tip fee debate reignites

Councillors confirmed a review of dump fees and a review of waste would occur.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

Frankie J. Holden and Wilbur Wilde are headlining the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight.

Five things to do

One acre blocks at a premium near Ipswich CBD

First National Real Estate Action Realty Ipswich business owner Steven Baldwin and principal Glenn Ball have had a record breaking sales month.

The demand means good returns for sellers

Ipswich business's platinum deal for Broncos

HORSEPOWER: Brisbane Broncos boss Paul White with Llewellyn Motors principal Wade Llewellyn, who sealed a new sponsorship deal at the new Broncos training facility this week.

Car dealer gets added ponies

Local Partners

Life was meant to be easy...

55 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

Enjoy easy living in one of the cutest houses in Raceview. Located in a popular little pocket of Raceview, and offering ample space both internally and externally...

13.5 ACRES OF LAND, GREAT HOUSE, TWO DECKS &amp; AN IN-GROUND POOL AND A HUGE SHED!

475 Wivenhoe Pocket Road, Wivenhoe Pocket 4306

House 3 1 4 $449,000

This is not a misprint! This amazingly feature packed three bedroom family home on just over 13.5 acres (13.68) is here ready and waiting for you and your family.

5 BEDROOMS, 4 LIVING AREAS – MASSIVE &amp; FULLY RENOVATED!

21 Donald Place, Brassall 4305

House 5 2 2 $549,000

This stunning five bedroom family home has been designed with the modern family in mind. It has just been re-painted inside and out, boasts beautiful new carpets...

WELCOME TO – ‘THE BEST OF THE BEST!’

9 Lion Street, Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 3 $879,000 NEG

This stunning family home is the Complete Package. It not only offers you the best of all things old and new but it is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It...

IT&#39;S A RIPPER

10 Cemetery Road, Ipswich 4305

House 4 1 4 Offers Over...

This home is perfectly positioned in a fantastic location within walking distance to Bremer State High School, Ipswich University, Public Transport, and Sporting...

THE ULTIMATE FAMILY HOME, ENTERTAINER AND SHED HEAVEN – ALL IN ONE!

6 Blessington Way, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 7 $655,000

Key Features: Five Bedrooms, three stunning bathrooms, four fully air conditioned indoor living areas and two amazing outdoor living areas, a massive luxurious...

YOUR VERY OWN 15 ACRE OASIS!

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 4 2 Auction

Immaculately presented and no expense spared, this exquisite architecturally designed 7 year old brick home is located 'high and dry' overlooking 15 acres of...

DREAM LIFESTYLE on 5650sqm - ROOM to LIVE WORK &amp; PLAY

33 Riverside Avenue, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 10 Offers Over...

THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS plus EXTENSIVE OUTDOOR ALFRESCO DINING AREA MASSIVE 12 x 7.5 x 3m Powered Shed with attached 12 x 7.5m Awning FURTHER 12 x 7.5m ...

Renovators Delight

47 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 $229,000

On a gently sloping block of 809 square metres in the heart of Brassall is this 1930's cottage. The home features an enclosed front verandah, two good size...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY SUE FITZGERALD - RESULTS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS

10 Adam Steet, One Mile 4305

House 3 1 4 $275,000

This home has a style of its own. The spaciousness will astound you. First you are greeted with a large circular patio at the front of the home - just imagine...

Open for inspection homes November 30 - December 6

Night time shot of a villa at Parkridge Noosa.

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Whitsundays mega mansion sells for $16 million

AIRLIE ICON: Whitsunday's most expensive house has sold for a rumoured $16 million.

AFTER more than two years on the market Mandalay House has been sold

A class act in the country

Executive home enjoys magical 13.67ha setting

Sale of Coast apartments to help families in need

Ex- professional tennis player Mark Kratzmann announces his new property development in Maroochydore, The Ivy Picnic Point, which will begin construction soon.

Tennis great's giving back to families living in poverty