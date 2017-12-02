Successful farm stay under the hammer

STUNNING VIEW: Mount Barney is at the back door of Lillydale Farm Stay.

STUNNING VIEW: Mount Barney is at the back door of Lillydale Farm Stay.

QUEENSLAND'S only farm stay with a 4.5 star rating has been put on the market.

Lillydale Farm Stay is tucked away at the foot of Mount Barney in the Scenic Rim, spread across more than 313 acres and boasting eight bedrooms.

Owner Pam Hardgrave has lived in the farm house her entire life and for the past 17-years she and husband Doug have worked tirelessly to transform the rural property into an eco-friendly tourist attraction.

ON THE MARKET: Widely acclaimed eco-tourism business Lillydale Farm Stays is up for sale.

While Pam will be sad to see their journey come to an end, she is ready to retire.

"It's one of the most scenic spots in the Scenic Rim," Pam said.

Ray White rural real estate agent Barry Quinn said Lillydale was the type of property people wanted when heading to places like the Scenic Rim.

ON THE MARKET: Widely acclaimed eco-tourism business Lillydale Farm Stays is up for sale.

He said while the Scenic Rim market wasn't booming, interest was stable, often attracting older people from out west, who want to be close to the city.

The Lillyvale homestead was built about 1910 and has been renovated to suit a farm stay business which now includes a separate cottage.

Lillydale will go to auction on Friday, December 17 at 10.30am.