Success is the icing on the cake for Antoinette

TASTY: The Cake Mobb owner Antoinette Mobbs with a selection of her creations. Rob Williams

WHAT started out as a passion for baking and cake-making has now turned into a hugely successful business for one Ipswich woman.

Spurred on by encouragement from friends and family, Antoinette Mobbs tackles all kinds of cake decorating as well as her cake-making which also includes macarons and cupcakes.

"It started out as a hobby; making and decorating cakes for family and friends. I am self-taught and just love cooking," Ms Mobbs said.

"I started to sell cakes for 18 months via Facebook and was selling through markets; it went really well."

Ms Mobbs' business, The Cake Mobb, sublets a space in the popular Limestone Emporium at the Top of Town.

"I stated here on November 29 last year.

"I am booked out to mid-May, which is wonderful. I get a lot of repeat bookings," she said.

"My cupcakes and macarons in the shop are popular and different to many cakes on the market," she said.

"They are different in one important way. These cupcakes all have a special middle which is not just about an icing flavour. If you want a Mars Bar, then that is what is in the middle. I go healthy with fruit in the inside, which is fresh, of course."

Gluten-free cakes are also available and items can be made for all occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and weddings.

"I can make a cake to mark a milestone in your life. They can also feed a few or a large crowd," Ms Mobbs said.

"Tier cakes are very typical. I make them according to the number of people they need to feed. A five-tier is the largest I have made, most will be three-tier.

"People can talk over what they are thinking and even send me ideas and I can work from that. I make the little characters, design pieces by hand and to order."

While the traditional fruit cake has become too expensive, the mud cake is still popular.

White and dark chocolate is as sought-after as ever.

"The icing is labour-intensive but it is rewarding to create all of the elements to make up the cake that the client wants," she said.

The making of a 1954 Mack Truck cake proved particularly challenging for Ms Mobbs.

The cake's recipient was hesitant about cutting the "work of art".

"I had lots of feedback on that one. His comments made it all worthwhile; it was a wonderful compliment," Ms Mobbs said.

Ms Mobbs relocated from the Snowy Mountains to Ipswich 25 years ago. She grew up with a mother who cooked all the time and inspired her own passion.

Ms Mobbs is a veterinarian by profession but it is her infectious affection for cakes that shows in her products.

Ms Mobbs hires a commercial kitchen for her business and her long-term plan is to open a tearoom where people can spend time.

She would also like to get invovled in catering and high teas in the future.

Those interested in contacting Ms Mobbs for cakes can contact her via Facebook or drop into the shop.

She said often the best way to order a cake is to drop into the shop with dates and a design preferences.

"I do up a contract, so the client knows what they are getting. It is very detailed and so important for peace of mind," she said.

The Cake Mobbs is at Limestone Emporium, 201 Brisbane St, Top of Town.