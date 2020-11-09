Success and inspiration: Ipswich Grammar’s fine 2020 moments

RETURNING to sport after the mid-year COVID shutdown, Ipswich Grammar School students were eager to enjoy their annual GPS challenges.

They did, with plenty of inspired individual and team efforts.

As we near the end of a particularly challenging year, here's a top five snapshot of IGS achievers who met those challenges and the hopes for 2021.

1. Ipswich Grammar's leading sporting success in 2020: The GPS title-winning track and field team.

The successful Ipswich Grammar School track and field team.

2. A favourite IGS sporting moment: Finishing third at the GPS Cross Country championships. That was a massive improvement over the past few years and a true show of depth.

The much improved Ipswich Grammar School cross country team start their run.

3. Ipswich Grammar's top sports achievers of the year

IGS Chay Trophy Recipient Year 12 Sportsman of the Year - Thomas York. All-rounder Tom is a boarder from Wullumbilla and an IGS prefect.

Tom represented IGS at GPS track and field (the team won the premiership), cross country and swimming. He played Seconds volleyball and Thirds tennis.

Ipswich Grammar School achiever Thomas York

The Barry Duce Memorial Trophy for Most Proficient IGS Sportsman was shared between Tom Whitney and Aidan Cusworth. Tom is a cricketer who was selected for the Australian under-17 team. Aidan is a hurdler who also earnt national recognition.

Ipswich Grammar School First XI footballer David Ishimwe scored a hat-trick against Churchie to lift his team to victory. That preserved an outstanding unbeaten record at Brassall.

4. A courageous or inspirational individual or team effort at IGS this year.

The First XI football team played Anglican Church Grammar School in Round 7 in what was the school's final home game of the year. The boys were 2-0 down at halftime.

IGS came back to win 4-2 after a hat-trick to David Ishimwe and another goal to Darryl Barton. That ensured the First XI team's undefeated run remained at Brassall, extending four seasons and 17 games.

5. Ipswich Grammar's sporting hopes for 2021.

IGS Director of Sport and Activities Nigel Greive said the focus was to keep improving programs in all sports and continue to provide opportunities for all of our boys to participate in extra curricular activities.

"GPS sport is a place for everyone to enjoy their chosen sport regardless of their level of experience or ability,'' he said.

"IGS also wants to ensure as much as possible that in every sport we participate in, the opposition leave us thinking they just competed against a tough opponent who demonstrated fantastic sportsmanship.''