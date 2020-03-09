Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Suburbs where our koala habitat is disappearing

by Peter Gleeson
9th Mar 2020 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS there's only so much a koala can bear, and based on the feedback to last week's column, they are indeed about to become an endangered species.

After concerns about the clearing of land at Morayfield, north of Brisbane, for a 3000-lot development - effectively wiping out a koala colony - it has emerged that the Pacific Golf Club at Carindale has applied to destroy 20 mature eucalyptus trees to build retirement villas adjacent to the golf course.

According to those familiar with the club's plan, members have not yet been told of the proposal to cut the trees.

Graham Quirk had opposed the plan when lord mayor, but it seems to have got legs again, says my spy.

At Bellbird Park, Ipswich, 4ha of koala habitat has been cleared to build a new school.

Koala-aware road signs are still up.

Hundreds of trees in the habitat zone have been removed.

The real issue for many residents worried about koalas is the lack of adequate mapping of habitat corridors.

The Government has dropped the ball on mapping.

Even the Urban Development Institute says the mapping template does not provide adequate or accurate data.

The koala is a national icon, a tourism magnet worth fighting for.

We must protect it at all costs.

 

 

HORSES AND COURSES

 

AUGATHELLA is having its annual race day on Monday, April 13.

The rodeo is on the same Easter weekend, on the Saturday night.

Get along. It's quite the occasion, say locals.

 

 

CANDIDATE GOES ROGUE

 

 

PLENTY of angst among LNP powerbrokers after the decision by Kate Richards to run as an Independent in Pullenvale.

The former councillor was suspended by the LNP, pending a Crime and Corruption Commission probe.

The LNP endorsed former PR guru Greg Adermann as its candidate.

Despite this, Ms Richards, who denies any wrongdoing, is using election material and flyers emblazoned in the traditional Liberal blue colours.

She's been a headache for Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner since he took over, and she was expelled last week.

LNP sources believe it would have been easier if Cr Schrinner had cut her loose entirely.

 

 

PATIENTS SHUNTED

 

A FEW months back, we exposed the absurdity of the patient travel subsidy scheme, which was set up to help people in the bush and regions to get to Brisbane for medical treatment.

The health department introduced new rules stopping residents from coming to Brisbane by air, insisting that it be by train.

It continues to cause much angst within regional communities.

 

THEY ROCKED US

 

ROCK band Queen slayed it at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, with 42,000 turning up for an epic concert.

Expect more big acts at Metricon.

 

OCTO-TRAINER

 

AS IF IT isn't hard enough to back a winner.

There was an eight-greyhound race at Forbury Park in New Zealand last week. John McInerney trained the entire field.

Apparently the winner wasn't in his first three picks.

Meanwhile, big plaudits to track curators at Eagle Farm.

The new track has held up sensationally after recent rain.

 

VALE ECO WARRIOR

 

RESPECTED planning and environment lawyer Michael Marshall was laid to rest last week at a packed Anglican service.

The partner at Thomson Geer Lawyers died after a short battle with cancer.

There was a special element to the service.

A wedge-tailed eagle named Soren flew through the giant Ann St cathedral as a sign of respect for Michael's commitment to the natural environment.

It was organised by environmental consultant "Habitat" Matt Keys and Soren's carer Paul Mander.

More Stories

Show More
koala habitat opinion seq wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Living life to the fullest despite genetic disorder

        premium_icon Living life to the fullest despite genetic disorder

        News It’s the most common, life-shortening genetic chronic illness in Australia.

        Popular Somerset trails, recreation grounds re-opened

        premium_icon Popular Somerset trails, recreation grounds re-opened

        News FINALLY, popular trails have been re-opened to the public.

        IN COURT: Full names of 53 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 53 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        The charity raising money for the kids of Ipswich

        premium_icon The charity raising money for the kids of Ipswich

        News Money will be raised at the Blue Dog Training’s Pig Day Out.