Suburbs where our koala habitat is disappearing

IT SEEMS there's only so much a koala can bear, and based on the feedback to last week's column, they are indeed about to become an endangered species.

After concerns about the clearing of land at Morayfield, north of Brisbane, for a 3000-lot development - effectively wiping out a koala colony - it has emerged that the Pacific Golf Club at Carindale has applied to destroy 20 mature eucalyptus trees to build retirement villas adjacent to the golf course.

According to those familiar with the club's plan, members have not yet been told of the proposal to cut the trees.

Graham Quirk had opposed the plan when lord mayor, but it seems to have got legs again, says my spy.

At Bellbird Park, Ipswich, 4ha of koala habitat has been cleared to build a new school.

Koala-aware road signs are still up.

Hundreds of trees in the habitat zone have been removed.

The real issue for many residents worried about koalas is the lack of adequate mapping of habitat corridors.

The Government has dropped the ball on mapping.

Even the Urban Development Institute says the mapping template does not provide adequate or accurate data.

The koala is a national icon, a tourism magnet worth fighting for.

We must protect it at all costs.

HORSES AND COURSES

AUGATHELLA is having its annual race day on Monday, April 13.

The rodeo is on the same Easter weekend, on the Saturday night.

Get along. It's quite the occasion, say locals.

CANDIDATE GOES ROGUE

PLENTY of angst among LNP powerbrokers after the decision by Kate Richards to run as an Independent in Pullenvale.

The former councillor was suspended by the LNP, pending a Crime and Corruption Commission probe.

The LNP endorsed former PR guru Greg Adermann as its candidate.

Despite this, Ms Richards, who denies any wrongdoing, is using election material and flyers emblazoned in the traditional Liberal blue colours.

She's been a headache for Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner since he took over, and she was expelled last week.

LNP sources believe it would have been easier if Cr Schrinner had cut her loose entirely.

PATIENTS SHUNTED

A FEW months back, we exposed the absurdity of the patient travel subsidy scheme, which was set up to help people in the bush and regions to get to Brisbane for medical treatment.

The health department introduced new rules stopping residents from coming to Brisbane by air, insisting that it be by train.

It continues to cause much angst within regional communities.

THEY ROCKED US

ROCK band Queen slayed it at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, with 42,000 turning up for an epic concert.

Expect more big acts at Metricon.

OCTO-TRAINER

AS IF IT isn't hard enough to back a winner.

There was an eight-greyhound race at Forbury Park in New Zealand last week. John McInerney trained the entire field.

Apparently the winner wasn't in his first three picks.

Meanwhile, big plaudits to track curators at Eagle Farm.

The new track has held up sensationally after recent rain.

VALE ECO WARRIOR

RESPECTED planning and environment lawyer Michael Marshall was laid to rest last week at a packed Anglican service.

The partner at Thomson Geer Lawyers died after a short battle with cancer.

There was a special element to the service.

A wedge-tailed eagle named Soren flew through the giant Ann St cathedral as a sign of respect for Michael's commitment to the natural environment.

It was organised by environmental consultant "Habitat" Matt Keys and Soren's carer Paul Mander.