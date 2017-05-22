Suburbs in Ipswich are ripe for investment

AN IPSWICH real estate agent says recent rental vulnerability index data, which shows renting in certain local suburbs is tough, was missing the other side of the equation.

Tenants Queensland commissioned the gathering of the housing vulnerability data, which shows Ipswich suburbs like Dinmore, Riverview, Booval and Bundamba suffering a high level of vulnerability due to economic and social factors, including high unemployment, rental disputes and difficulties in paying rent.

Boettcher Realty principal and REIQ zone chairman Darren Boettcher said he didn't believe the figures painted a true picture of the Ipswich suburbs.

He said there was an unfair stigma attached to some parts of Ipswich that was not deserved and probably could be put down to the way things were decades ago.

From an investor's point of view, he said Ipswich was a potential gold mine.

"The prices of properties are so cheap that your rental yield is huge," Mr Boettcher said.

"I've heard people say that you should stay out of Leichhardt if you are looking to invest, but the truth is that Leichhardt is a great place to invest. Things have changed a lot.

"You can get a house there for about $200,000, but then collect about $280 a week in rent."