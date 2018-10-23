Suburban haunted house opens this Halloween

SPOOKY: Troy Hill (the real person) loves to decorate his Collingwood Park home with spooky decorations for everyone to enjoy.

SPOOKY: Troy Hill (the real person) loves to decorate his Collingwood Park home with spooky decorations for everyone to enjoy. Rob Williams

WHAT began as one doll hanging from the front door has grown to more than 100 spooky Halloween artefacts on display at a Collingwood Park home.

Halloween enthusiast Troy Hill loves this time of the year and he creates a spine-tingling experience for neighbours and the Ipswich community.

His suburban home transforms into a nightmarish scene of aliens, corpses, spiders, witches, werewolves and monsters in the front and back yards.

"This will be the fifth year we have done this," he said.

"I buy these off sites like eBay and Gumtree.

"I got Steve (a skeleton dressed to the nines in a tuxedo) off Gumtree. One day, I had him in the car, wrapped up in a blanket and I got pulled over to do a breath test. The police saw it and didn't do anything," Mr Hill said.

Revamping his house for All Hallows' Eve is no easy task.

"I always take holidays off work at this time of the year to work on the house," he said. "It takes me a week to put everything up and then a week to take everything down. This year, I think I might take three weeks off so I can have a break afterwards."

But he says all the hard work is worth it.

"Everyone loves coming to have a look. I would say last year we had about 1200 people come down," Mr Hill said.

"I do it because I enjoy seeing other people having fun. I try to make it as much fun for the kids as possible. The adults actually get more scared than the kids.

"One year, I heard someone screaming out the front and I thought 'That poor kid', but I went out the front and I saw an adult man screaming and taking off down the street.

"The werewolf jumped out at him and the head actually fell off, which was pretty funny."

Mr Hill also takes this opportunity to raise money for a good cause.

"On the night, we will be raising money for the Alannah and Madeline Foundation. These two girls were killed in the Port Arthur shooting," he said.

"The organisation puts together backpacks and items for kids who start at new schools.

"I always help out a charity. I asked on my Facebook page if anyone knew of an organisation and someone mentioned this one. I got in touch with them (the charity) to tell them what I was doing and they were over the moon."

Head down to see them at 2 Beazley Court, Collingwood Park, on October 27, 28 and 31. Drop by anytime from 5-10pm.