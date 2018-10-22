Menu
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to jail in a Geelong court after committing 17 petrol drive-offs.
The suburb leading the city for cheap fuel prices

22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM

ONE Ipswich suburb is leading the city for affordable petrol prices with three stations selling unleaded for less than RACQ's fair fuel price.

Puma Energy, Metro Fuels and 7-Eleven West Ipswich are selling unleaded for 147.9cpl, well below RACQ's recommended fair fuel price of 156.9cpl.

A few hundred metres down the road, Kangaroo Fuel at Leichhardt also has unleaded for 147.9cpl.

Every other petrol station in Ipswich, including at Brassall, Flinders View, Raceview, Yamanto, Ipswich, North Ipswich, Churchill, Tivoli and Basin Pocket are selling unleaded for more than 148cpl.

Stations in Goodna, Brookwater, Springfield, Camira and Bellbird Park are selling unleaded at atr above the fair fuel price.

The most expensive petrol in Ipswich today is 169.9cpl.

It comes after the RACQ earlier this month revealed many regional Queensland towns and cities had recorded the highest ever fuel prices.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross Queenslanders would see more records smashed over the coming days and weeks.

"It's why we're keen to see the real-time fuel price trial come online in December. When it does, we need drivers to jump on board, and use the apps and websites available to get the best deal at the bowser," Mr Ross said.

"It might not seem like much of a saving but choosing the cheaper retailers will send a strong message to the others to compete for your business and can save your household hundreds of dollars over the year."

