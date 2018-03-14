Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEARNING NEW SKILLS: Liam Jappe of Redbank Plains State High School with Stephen Williams of Help Enterprises at Substation 66.
LEARNING NEW SKILLS: Liam Jappe of Redbank Plains State High School with Stephen Williams of Help Enterprises at Substation 66. David Nielsen
Community

Substation 66 provides new skills for special needs children

by Ashleigh Howarth
14th Mar 2018 4:00 PM

A GROUP of Ipswich youngsters are gaining valuable work skills by participating in a unique program which sees them take part electrical goods.

Students from Redbank Plains State High School Special Education Program, Ipswich West Special School, Goodna Special School and Claremont State Special School get together at the Tafe Queensland Southwest Bundamba Campus every week to participate in Substation 66, which is an E-waste recycling centre.

In conjunction with the Department of Education and Training, this partnership helps provide work experience opportunities, created supported employment for HELP Enterprises clients, provide educational outcomes through certificate courses delivered through Tafe and create opportunities for Work for the Dole Participants.

Substation 66 meets three of the four criteria under the NDIS, including employment, community and education.

Redbank Plains State High School's Special Education Program experience and transition coordinator Debbie Cusack said the students love coming to the program.

"The kids are really focused and engaged on what they are doing,” she said.

"This is a great opportunity for special needs kids in Ipswich for them to gain valuable skills which can lead to employment.”

Ipswich Advertiser
Putting the "soul" back into fitness

Putting the "soul" back into fitness

News New fitness studio offering one of a kind training in Springfield

REVEALED: Old Redbank army base chosen for vehicle centre

REVEALED: Old Redbank army base chosen for vehicle centre

Environment Here's the site Rheinmetall hopes to build its combat vehicles

Rising Ipswich star's debut at historic theatre

Rising Ipswich star's debut at historic theatre

News Ipswich singer performs along international star

Teachers crush charity challenge

Teachers crush charity challenge

Community St Mary's College raise money for Caritas.

Local Partners