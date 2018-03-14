Substation 66 provides new skills for special needs children

LEARNING NEW SKILLS: Liam Jappe of Redbank Plains State High School with Stephen Williams of Help Enterprises at Substation 66.

LEARNING NEW SKILLS: Liam Jappe of Redbank Plains State High School with Stephen Williams of Help Enterprises at Substation 66. David Nielsen

A GROUP of Ipswich youngsters are gaining valuable work skills by participating in a unique program which sees them take part electrical goods.

Students from Redbank Plains State High School Special Education Program, Ipswich West Special School, Goodna Special School and Claremont State Special School get together at the Tafe Queensland Southwest Bundamba Campus every week to participate in Substation 66, which is an E-waste recycling centre.

In conjunction with the Department of Education and Training, this partnership helps provide work experience opportunities, created supported employment for HELP Enterprises clients, provide educational outcomes through certificate courses delivered through Tafe and create opportunities for Work for the Dole Participants.

Substation 66 meets three of the four criteria under the NDIS, including employment, community and education.

Redbank Plains State High School's Special Education Program experience and transition coordinator Debbie Cusack said the students love coming to the program.

"The kids are really focused and engaged on what they are doing,” she said.

"This is a great opportunity for special needs kids in Ipswich for them to gain valuable skills which can lead to employment.”