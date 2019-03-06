Substantial development site for sale

A 28.87ha land parcel is up for sale in South Ripley.

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought for a substantial development site in South Ripley.

The 28.87ha land parcel, located at 787-815 Ripley Road, South Ripley, comes with EPBC (Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act) and Cultural Heritage Management Plan (CHMP) approval.

The development site is being marketed by Ray White Special Projects QLD directors Mark Creevey and Tony Williams.

Mr Creevey said the location of the land parcel, the surrounding facilities, its positioning and its future potential were real drawcards.

"Ripley is one of Australia's largest master planned communities which has gathered its own significant momentum. If you wanted to compare, its status now is what Springfield's was 10-15 years ago," he said.

"The site provides excellent exposure and being directly opposite Providence, that offers a range of facilities including café, health and wellbeing hub, splash 'n' play water park, means future residents will already have a wide range of amenity on their doorstep.

"Providence has 200ha dedicated to parklands as well as the recently opened $3 million sports and recreation precinct, with Ripley's first school also under construction, due to open in 2020."

Also located nearby is the newly built Ripley Town Centre, which includes a Coles supermarket and 20 speciality stores.

Mr Williams said the planning approvals already in place would appeal to buyers, as sites like this seldom come with a EPBC and CHMP already in position.

"The designation of the land parcel is a combination of residential and mixed-use under the Ripley Valley Urban Core Land Use Plan, with the frontage and direct access to Ripley Road via a future intersection with Providence Parade providing excellent exposure for non-residential uses," he said.

"Ripley Valley is close to a range of major employment generators including Swanbank Enterprise Park, Amberley RAAF Base, Springfield City, Ipswich CBD, Citiswich Business Park and Ebenezer Industrial Precinct.

"It's also less than a 20 minute commute to the Redbank industrial estate, which houses the new Rheinmetall Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence and Coles' new $950 million investment, in two 70,000sq m automated distribution centres.

"The proximity to these major job centres will assist in providing local employment, which will in turn assist in driving population growth, securing future demand for residential housing product within the region."

This parcel of land is located approximately 40 minutes from the Brisbane CBD, with easy access to the Centenary Highway. The Ipswich CBD is also approximately 10 minutes away.

Expressions of interest close on Tuesday, March 26 at 4pm.

Log onto https://www.raywhite.com/qld/south-ripley/2048307/?lang=en for more information.