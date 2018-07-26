Some parents saving hundreds a month with new child subsidy

FEE HELP: Brett, Kyra, Ceylan and Ali Sorensen from Springfield have a bit more money these days thanks to the new Child Care Subsidy.

FEE HELP: Brett, Kyra, Ceylan and Ali Sorensen from Springfield have a bit more money these days thanks to the new Child Care Subsidy.

THE majority of working families are enjoying lower out of pocket child care costs thanks to the government's new Child Care Subsidy.

Springfield mother of two girls Ceylan Sorensen said her fees had reduced, meaning the budget now stretched a little bit further.

Her eldest daughter Ali, 3, goes to day care twice a week while Ceylan currently stays at home looking after 10-month-old Kyra.

"The fees have reduced," Mrs Sorensen said.

"Its definitely a bit easier."

She's saving about $30 per week thanks to the child care changes, but it is all going back into paying for things for her children.

The new Child Care Subsidy rolled out on July 2, replacing the Child Care Benefit and Rebate.

Parents are able to claim the subsidy which is paid directly to the provider leaving only a gap fee for families to cover.

Some families are hundreds of dollars better off.

Jamie Barnes said his family went from paying $900 a fortnight to around $450 under the new system.

"My wife and I were constantly arguing over money, this has helped us majorly," he said.

However Jessica Gatehouse said her fees hadn't changed at all.

"My fees have all stayed the same, so no real impact for me," she said.

"I am glad working mums are finally being helped by the government."

A mum who wished to remain anonymous said since the child care reforms she could now afford to go back to work.

"I have one daughter, she's one and goes to day care three days a week. It wasn't worthwhile working before it changed as I would be losing more money on fees. Now I only pay $40 a week."

Day care provider says change over was positive

SPRINGFIELD Lakes Early Learning Centre Service Manager Andrew Scovell said the majority of his families were better off under the new system.

"I feel it's been a positive transition from the old to the new," he said.

There were a few issues initially however.

"In the second week, some families details had not been released by Centrelink. It was frustrating.

"Centrelink wasn't ready. I think it could be the new software and the millions of families they had to change over."

Mr Scovell said all his families had registered for the Child Care Subsidy ahead of the July 2 change over date.

The centre informed parents of the changes around six months before the change over and held information nights. Their software provider updated their systems to make them compliant.

While some centres are now offering different length days, the Springfield Lakes Early Learning centre is keeping to 12 hour sessions.

They have put their fees up by $6 a day, but this was a small increase compared to others, Mr Scovell said.

"The lowest in comparison to any centre in our area."

That increase goes towards a staff wage increase as well as overheads like electricity.