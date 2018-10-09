Subscribe to the QT and win!

Rachel McCabe from Riverlink (left) and Linda Graham of Cancer Council Queensland (right) congratulate Shareena Lewis on winning the QT subscriber competition.

For Shareena and Frank Lewis, choosing a recipient for the $500 community donation they won as September's subscribers of the month was all too easy.

After the recent loss of Frank's brother to cancer and several diagnoses in Shareena's family, supporting the Cancer Council was the only choice.

While the Anthony retirees have been buying the QT for 50 years they only subscribed two years ago, but are exceedingly glad they did.

Living on the road to Boonah, they wanted to keep in touch without making a daily trek to get the paper.

"My husband can't start his day without the QT,” Mrs Lewis said.

"Living out in the country it's ideal, you save a lot of petrol and you save time.”

As for how she will spend her $1000 Riverlink voucher, Mrs Lewis wants to share her good luck with family and friends.

"When [Frank's brother] passed away, he missed out on meeting his grandson by 18 days, so I want to buy something for the little fella,” she said.

