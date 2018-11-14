Submarines surface in World of Warships game

World of Warships has shifted some of the action below the waves as part of a limited two-week Halloween event.

ONLINE naval combat game World of Warships has shifted some of the action below the waves as part of a limited two-week Halloween event involving something previously missing from the game - submarines.

While the game, published by Wargaming (also responsible for the hugely popular World of Tanks) already features an array of surface craft, the chance to go under the waves hasn't been explored as strongly.

The special Halloween content missions involves taking to the water in a 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea-inspired vessel and fighting on an otherworldly naval menace.

Submarines in-game can only stay submerged for a limited time (since it'd be pretty unbalanced if they could just hide under the water and fire torpedoes around with impunity), but otherwise they offer a different perspective on traditional combat in the game, with plenty of options for interesting gameplay approaches.

Fans of the game have been calling for submarines for some time to complement the existing surface-based cruisers, destroyers, battleships and aircraft carriers in the game and the Halloween-event has proven very popular indeed, although it is worth noting players must be at least level 15 to deploy aboard the submarines.

The "Terror from the Deep" Halloween special featuring steampunk submarines is running until November 22 and while submarines - real or steampunk - aren't a permanent addition to the game at this stage, it's likely they'll be resurfacing in the future.