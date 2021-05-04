Subaru’s new sports car on its way to Oz

The Japanese brand has confirmed the arrival date of its exciting new affordable performance car that comes with a fiery new engine.

The Japanese brand has confirmed the arrival date of its exciting new affordable performance car that comes with a fiery new engine.

Subaru's affordable sports car is about to get even better.

The Japanese brand's second-generation BRZ sports coupe is finally on its way to Australia with the first deliveries expected later this year.

Subaru Australia is still keeping the majority of the details about the new two-door coupe close to its chest.

The new Subaru BRZ is set to arrive later this year.

But it has confirmed the new version scores a bigger 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 170kW and 249Nm.

This compares favourably to the outgoing version's 2.0-litre unit that made 152kW and 212Nm.

One of the biggest issues affecting the Subaru BRZ - and its Toyota 86 twin - was the lack of grunt from an engine that felt strained during spirited driving.

A bigger engine is just what the BRZ needed.

The brand also said the new BRZ will have a progressive power delivery and sharp throttle response for a more engaged drive.

This is combined with a stiffer body, which will make for better handling through corners than the previous version.

The BRZ was already known for its fun driving character thanks to its light weight and rear-wheel drive set-up.

Subaru has made the BRZ a better drivers’s car.

Customers keen to get to the front of the queue for the new BRZ can now register their interest online.

Subaru Australia is expecting demand to be strong.

Subaru general manager, Blair Read, says: "We've been staggered by the amount of interest in the new BRZ."

Subaru is expecting demand to be big.

"The level of dealer inquiry and calls to our own customer service centre indicates massive interest among sports car fans and we look forward to sharing more details closer to launch."

Prices haven't been announced but expect a modest price rise on the current version's circa-$35,000 (plus on-roads) price.

The Subaru BRZ has been co-developed and shares its underpinnings and mechanical elements with the Toyota 86 coupe, which is also expected to arrive later this year.

It is a big year for Subaru performance cars with the long-awaited new WRX set to land in showrooms later in 2021, too.

Originally published as Subaru's new sports car on its way to Oz