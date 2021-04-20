Subaru waves goodbye to performance icon

Subaru is waving goodbye to its current all-wheel drive WRX STI performance car with a special edition.

Limited to just 75 examples, the rally-bred limited edition paves the way for the new WRX arriving later this year and the fresh STI version likely to launch in 2022.

Subaru's performance hero has been extremely popular with Aussie drivers, having notched up more than 10,000 sales since its launch.

Subaru is saying farewell to the current WRX STI.

Subaru Australia boss Blair Read says the current STI has served the brand well and has underpinned its success in the Australian Rally Championship including Molly Taylor's 2016 winning campaign.

"We're getting towards the last in line for fourth-gen STI, which has served us so well since launch in 2014," says Read.

"This final edition pays tribute to an engine and chassis combo that have earned their stripes in both competition and on road as an adrenaline-pumping, fun drive."

Dubbed the WRX STI EJ25, the special edition draws its name from the code given to the vehicle's turbocharged engine, which has been in use since 2005 and is set to be replaced in the next-generation model.

There are plenty of silver and STI highlights throughout the cabin.

The STI's 2.5-litre turbo motor makes an impressive 221kW and 407Nm and is available with a six-speed manual transmission only.

Prices start at $62,440 (before on-road costs), which will likely translate to about $69,000 drive-away. This is about $3000 more than the current range-topping STI R.spec version.

Subaru has added a bunch of goodies to justify the price rise, though.

Each car will be individually numbered and feature EJ25 Final Edition numbered interior badges, a rear exterior badge and an engine bay plate.

There are 19-inch gold alloy wheels and silver Brembo brake calipers with an STI logo.

Other exterior touches include a pin stripe front grille, black side mirror covers, black rear WRX badge and a black front fender insert with an STI logo.

Gold wheels are classic WRX STI style.

Subaru has added plenty of sporty flavoured interior touches including Recaro sport bucket seats with silver highlights, a faux suede steering wheel, silver seat belt and contrast stitching and a red STI push button starter.

The special edition will be available in just three colours: 50 in blue, 15 in white and 10 in black.

Subaru is also pushing its digital sales - 30 of the limited editions will be available via online ordering only. The remaining 45 examples will be sold through the brand's 24 STI national dealer network.

