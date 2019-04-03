Subaru driver cooked over hot dope under bonnet

A HOT engine failed to hide the smell of marijuana when police officers intercepted a Subaru driver.

An Ipswich court heard three bags of the drug were found in the engine after police lifted the bonnet.

The drug offence was blamed on the stresses of life in the lead-up to Christmas.

Trent Anthony Forsyth, 33, from Helidon, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in possession of marijuana at Gatton on December 13, 2018.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said police intercepted a Subaru at 7pm in Gatton after spotting its tail lights had failed.

Driver Trent Forsyth told officers he had nothing illegal to declare and said officers could search the car.

"He said he was happy for them to look inside," Sen-Const Shelton said.

"But when they wanted to look in the engine bay he became noticeably nervous.

"At the front of the vehicle, they smelt cannabis. When they opened the engine bonnet, three clip-seal bags of cannabis were found near the engine's airbox."

Police seized the bags.

Two weighed 30g each, the third weighed 60g.

Forsyth said the drugs should have weighed 28g and that the bags must have been included.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Forsyth was on parole, with just 13 days remaining at the time.

A Probation Order was due to end on April 20.

Mr Khan said Forsyth had done quite well on the order. He had been doing drug intervention and counselling since the latest difficulty.

"It happened at a time of stresses leading up to Christmas," Mr Khan said.

"It was his first relapse for some time due to the stressful time of the year."

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the amount of marijuana was fairly large, telling Forsyth people often went before the courts with just 1-2g.

Mr Cridland took into account Forsyth's attempts at rehabilitation and sentenced him to three months' jail, immediately suspended for 18 months.