Stylish shoe boutique opens new store in Ipswich CBD

JANETTE Czernia is obsessed with shoes and has put her love for all things fashion on display in the Top of Town.

The well-known Ipswich business woman is the latest to set up shop in the popular CBD precinct after more than five years around the corner on Ellenborough St.

The shoe boutique, Obsession Shoes, has taken over the space formerly housing the Gift Emporium which Janette was also involved in.

Loyal customers will be happy to know, the much-loved chocolates the previous shop became known for are still for sale.

With the development of Ellenborough Towers looming, Janette decided in her business's sixth year to make the move into the Top of Town, chasing some stability.

She hopes the shoe shop has found a permanent home for the next 20-years.

"We're so happy to be in the Top of Town, we love it," Janette said.

SIDE STEP: Obsession Shoes Boutique owner Janette Czernia has moved her shop into the Top of Town. Helen Spelitis

The inside of the store has undergone a makeover with the big windows at the back becoming a feature, nicely toned with the shop's Euro Chic style.

"I wanted something really feminine and beautiful with that soft pink tone but without being too girly and pink," Janette said.

"I love it. I love the nice big chairs, I just want people to settle in and be comfortable."

A look inside the newly decorated Obsession Shoes in the Top of Town. Helen Spelitis

Obsession Shoes opened its doors for the first time in the new location on Wednesday last week.

Since, there has been a flurry of customers and foot traffic as more people stumble across the store.