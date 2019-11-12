Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
News

'Stupid' Tasmanian truck driver takes two disabled spots

12th Nov 2019 9:42 AM

A truck driver has been called "stupid" and lazy after they were spotted in Tasmania parked in the middle of two large disabled parking spaces.

The truck, owned by a wedding hire company, was parked at a convention centre, and appeared to be unloading goods when it was photographed on Friday.

"No permit," a man wrote, sharing a photo of the truck on the Facebook group Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame.

 

"Sheer laziness," one person commented, followed by grimacing emojis.

"How bloody stupid," another said.

"Nice wide parking bays though. Shame they're taking up both of them of course," another said.

"Would love for two disability permit holders to park in front of truck and block it in for a day or two," one commenter joked.

Other commenters sided with the driver of the truck, saying it was a difficult area to park.

"I blame the developers also for not making a loading zone near the entrance," one man commented.

Parking in a disabled spot is an offence across Australia and comes with hefty fines.

More Stories

Show More
disabled motoring parking truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        premium_icon Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        Council News Ipswich City Council today launches an Election 101 guide which includes everything you need to know about becoming a councillor or mayor.

        • 12th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
        Fire crews prepare for hellish week of conditions

        premium_icon Fire crews prepare for hellish week of conditions

        News 'We've never seen fire behaviour like this before.'

        MRI delivery hits hospital suite spot as machine craned in

        premium_icon MRI delivery hits hospital suite spot as machine craned in

        Health The machine should be scanning its first patients by the end of the year.

        International chef slow-cooking up a storm in new cafe

        premium_icon International chef slow-cooking up a storm in new cafe

        Business Mouth-watering meat is on the menu at a new Ipswich cafe.

        • 12th Nov 2019 9:00 AM