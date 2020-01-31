Menu
GREEN GROWTH: Pictured is the slowly recovering bushland surrounding Rappville following the October bushfire. This photograph was taken on January 30, 2020. Photo: Susanna Freymark
News

Stunning satellite imagery reveals natural fire recovery

Jackie Munro
31st Jan 2020 1:00 PM
FOR many weeks, the once-lush scrub surrounding the village of Rappville was blackened and bare.

Following ongoing drought conditions for more than 18 months which left the surrounding area brittle, browned and dry, the tiny village of Rappville experienced what veteran firefighters called a "firestorm" on October 8, 2019 when a devastating bush fire tore through the bushland and into the village.

Twenty-one homes both in and surrounding Rappville were destroyed by the Busbys Flat Road fire, and the local environment was severely charred.

However recent rainfall has helped to wash away much of the ash and soot still covering the region, with up to 200mm falling in Rappville during January.

Near real-time satellite imagery from the Australian Government's National Map has revealed a stark difference between the post-bush fire and Rappville's current terrain.

The map's near real-time satellite imagery shows the difference in terrain between recordings on November 6, 2019 and January 22, 2020.

The environment is starting to recover from the fires three months ago, with greenery starting to reappear amid the burnt country.

