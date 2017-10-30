Stunning recovery: From hospital stint to world medal

Ipswich triathlete Rebecca Ungermann keeps relaxed on her way to winning a stunning bronze medal at the long distance world championships in Canada.

Ipswich triathlete Rebecca Ungermann keeps relaxed on her way to winning a stunning bronze medal at the long distance world championships in Canada.

GIVEN Ipswich international competitor Rebecca Ungermann almost collapsed just weeks before heading overseas, her latest achievement is astounding.

Reducing her personal best overall time by an hour in such a gruelling event on the world stage proves how tenacious and determined Ungermann is.

Her exceptional effort was finishing third in her 25-29 years age group at the recent ITC Long Distance World Triathlon Championships in Penticton, Canada.

The Ipswich athlete covered the course in seven hours, 23 minutes and 46 seconds to finish one place higher than her first world long course challenge in the US the previous year.

But in crossing the line 13 minutes behind Canadian-based winner Jenna-Caer Seefried, Ungermann set some new standards for herself.

She covered the 3km swim in 51 minutes, 36 seconds before taking three hours, 43 minutes and 36 seconds on the 120km bike leg and completing the epic event with a 30km run. Her run home was two hours, 43 minutes and 56 seconds.

"It was a big surprise,'' Ungermann, 29, said of her remarkable performance.

Rebecca Ungermann with her bronze medal won in Canada. Contributed

However, hearing the excitement in Ungermann's voice underpins what she actually achieved, just to contest the world championships.

"I still had my ups and downs with the preparation,'' she said.

"I still had a few issues with health. I got sick in the lead-up.''

Prior to heading overseas, the Australian team representative battled a muscle condition that landed her in hospital overnight.

After setting off on one of her regular training rides from Booval, she suddenly stopped in anguish.

"I couldn't move,'' she recalled.

"I literally went for a bike ride into Brisbane and I didn't even get to the bottom of Mt Coot-tha.

"I gradually just got sore and more tired.

"I got to Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre and I could not move the pedals.''

Her husband Danny came to bring her back to Ipswich.

"I slept in the car all the way home,'' she said. "I had no energy.''

She was checked into hospital the following day.

Remarkably, the affable Ipswich triathlete had felt fine finishing fourth in this year's Park2Park half marathon run.

But her sudden loss of energy two days later while training came at a worrying time. "I was a bit concerned but then I was sort of straight into the tapering process,'' she said.

"I couldn't really have too much load after that.''

Her Park2Park half marathon effort was her only significant run before heading overseas because Ungermann missed other major events through illness.

"I felt really good (for the Park2Park) and got sick and then could not race distances 30k's, so I went in a bit light,'' she said.

"It just felt like a really bad case of the flu. You couldn't move and (was) really dehydrated.''

However, once she began to recover, Ungermann regained her status as one of the best triathletes in the world for her age.

Tour de France challenges

AFTER her impressive performance in Canada, Bec Ungermann spent some time travelling through Europe, even tackling a seven-day bike ride over mountains on the Tour de France course.

Before ending her five-week trip, she competed in the Olympic Distance World Championships in The Netherlands, where she came 49th in her age group.

"All I wanted to do was get in the top 50,'' she said, having endured such a testing time away from home. "I knew my legs were really heavy from seven days on the bike ride.''

Part of her earlier success in Canada was due to a new approach. "I've actually just trained with more consistency and less intensity,'' the Australian representative said.

Satisfied with her long distance world triathlon effort, Ungermann is taking a break, sitting out the seven-event Queensland series she won again earlier this year. She's devoting more time to coaching kids through her Boss Multisport program.

Chatting to Ungermann, it's clear she loves helping young people chase their dreams. That includes working with triathletes representing Met West at state titles.

In the longer term, Ungermann is hoping to contest next year's ironman triathlon event in Busselton, Western Australia.