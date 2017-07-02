Stunning hat-trick as Ipswich remains better than Brisbane

A-LEAGUE striker Harry Sawyer ensured Western Pride maintained a remarkable team record as he sealed a rare feat of his own.

Sawyer netted his third hat-trick in four National Premier Leagues matches back at his former club after a stint with the Newcastle Jets.

But in scoring Pride's first three goals on Saturday night, Sawyer also ensured the Ipswich-based team maintained its stranglehold over Brisbane City on home soil.

Pride's latest victory at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex was their third by the same 4-2 margin in matches played in Ipswich since the club's state league debut in 2013.

While that revives past deeds when Ipswich teams used to regularly match or beat Brisbane opponents, Pride's latest piece of history keeps their fantastic year heading in the right direction.

It was Pride's fifth win of the season to go with five draws, coming after recent 6-0 and 5-0 triumphs over Brisbane Roar Youth and Redlands respectively.

Most pleasing for head coach Graham Harvey was the way his team responded when down 1-0 in the first two minutes.

"It actually shows the confidence in the group at the moment,'' Harvey said.

"I thought we dominated large parts of the game. I think we dealt with their bombardment really well . . . so I'm pretty happy.''

Sawyer used his height to advantage to equalize after City's early assault.

But after making contact in the air with Brisbane City and former Pride goalkeeper Bon Scott, Sawyer needed some time to recover.

Thankfully for Pride he did.

Sawyer nailed a penalty in the 21st minute before completing his hat-trick following a superb run where his shot was deflected inside the left post just before halftime.

City threatened to make a game of it scoring after the break.

However, substitute Dylan Wenzel-Halls capitalized on his second half opportunity, darting onto a through ball before slotting the ball past Scott.

Wenzel-Halls was among the Pride youngsters benefiting from Sawyer's skill and unselfish play close to the goal mouth.

"He (Sawyer) has been at a high level and he's playing with that experience and he's playing with the match awareness that someone at that level should be,'' Harvey said.

"Hopefully we can hold onto him for a few more weeks.''

Western Pride's under-18 side maintained top spot in their competition with a 3-0 victory over Brisbane City in Saturday's earlier game.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 4 (Harry Sawyer 3, Dylan Wenzel-Halls) def Brisbane City 2.

U18: Western Pride 3 (Mitchell Hermann, Saloman Lukonga, Alex Parsons) def Brisbane City 0.