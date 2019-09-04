Stunning football record: Why Ipswich girls are the best

TERRIFIC TEAM: The skilful Ipswich Girls' Grammar School open football team that won the recent Uhlsport Cup after also being unbeaten in this year's QGSSSA tournament.

TERRIFIC TEAM: The skilful Ipswich Girls' Grammar School open football team that won the recent Uhlsport Cup after also being unbeaten in this year's QGSSSA tournament. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH Girls' Grammar School has enhanced its reputation as having one of Queensland's leading football environments after another series of incredible successes.

The school's open team won the recent Uhlsport Cup for the third year in a row, being unbeaten throughout the tournament.

That came after the IGGS open girls won the QGSSSA title for the seventh year in a row, after another commanding undefeated display in the round robin series.

The IGGS junior team completed the wonderful trifecta by winning the ISSA Cup series in the first year the school entered that competition.

IGGS football co-ordinator Nardine Price praised all the girls and the coaches for their fantastic commitment, especially the way they gelled coming from different areas to form winning combinations for Ipswich.

"We're extremely proud,'' Price said, having overseen the IGGS program since the start of last year.

"It's due to previous success and having good footballers.

"Even though they are all very busy with the other commitments, they worked together really well for a school team. They put in for each other.''

Price said the Ipswich program attracted girls from around Queensland "to come to the school and allows them to get a good education''.

While at school, they also pursue other football pathways with Brisbane Roar and in the National Premier Leagues competition.

The IGGS open team beat Brisbane State High 5-1 in last week's final.

Goalkeeper Imarnie Fatnowna captained the side until being injured before the final.

Striker Alyssa Cox was player of the final.

IGGS marched to the title with earlier wins over The Springfield Anglican College 5-0, St Thomas More College 13-0, Brisbane Christian College 9-0, West Moreton Anglican College 9-0, All Saints Anglican College 9-0 and Brigidine College 5-1.

The champion IGGS open team features players from year seven to senior, with only one year 12 footballer in its ranks.

Price said that augured well for the future.

"They (the younger players) have had a lot of support from the older girls that are here,'' she said.

"In the juniors, we've got a lot of strength coming through.''

The Ipswich Girls' Grammar School junior football team that won the recent ISSA Cup. Cordell Richardson

The IGGS junior team, that beat Gold Coast team King's Christian College 3-1 in last week's final, are under-14 footballers.

Midfielder Sarah O'Donoghue was named player of the final.

The team captained by defender Luca Pole only lost one match, 2-1 to St Augustine's College, on their way to the final.

IGGS' other wins were over The Springfield Anglican College 4-0, West Moreton Anglican College 4-2, John Paul College 10-2 and Annerley 7-1.

IGGS twins Cleo and Halle Trevatt-Lyall missed the grand final representing Queensland at the under-12 National Schoolgirls Championships.

The twins played key roles in IGGS' lead-up victories.

Victorious IGGS teams: Open - Imarnie Fatnowna, Bree Wallace, Holly Little-John, Madison Sansby, Jordana Jones, Emily Evetts, Abbey Van Der Zee, Florence Yock, Alyssa Cox, Maggie Barrett, Chilli Moffatt, Sarah O'Donoghue, Sian Costigan, Natalie Stevenson.

Junior: Maggie Barrett, Chilli Moffatt, Sarah O'Donoghue, Sian Costigan, Matilda Semmens, Matilda Cervetto, Luca Pole, Leanna Ho, Tara Stewart, Amelie Belchamber, Lucy Brown, Sienna Tyrer, Imogen Reed, Hollee Kahl, Cleo Trevatt-Lyall, Halle Trevatt-Lyall.