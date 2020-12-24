Stunning comeback victory provides Novice excitement

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

PROMISING bitch Lost in Lantana resumed in Saturday night’s Novice over the 431 metre trip after a month and a half off the scene.

The progeny of Thirty Talks returned with a bang straight to the front for a comfortable 25.23 victory.

The win improves her record to three for three all over the track and trip winning races in consecutive weeks late October and early December before the time off.

The break clearly didn’t do her any harm showing the same explosive speed the led to her first two triumphs, knocking her personal best down to 25.23.

As a rule, Thirty Talks pups have taken a little longer to come to hand, some of the more successful chasers not finding their best until two and a half and older.

Lost in Lantana is an exception having her first race start and win at 18 months.

Looking the true professional at just 21 months, if she does continue to mature Murnane could have a serious bitch on his hands.

Regal Rocky revels at Ipswich

REGAL Rocky and his Aston Dee Bee/Bizarre Barbie litter mates had a high bar to live up to.

That follows Ray and Mary Burman’s previous Bizarre Barbie litter which produced Big Boy Bruce, Blue Diva and Dynamite Lucy who have combined for an incredible 57 wins and $300,000 in prize money.

Mary Burman had circled Regal Rocky out as the pick of the latest litter. However, he hs struggled for consistency early, though flashes of brilliance like he showed in his 500 metre Novice on Saturday night show the youngster has plenty to offer.

His only previous win before Saturday night was at Ipswich over the 500 as well where he clocked an impressive 30.66.

He’s only been plain at Albion Park since but relished his return to Ipswich flying out of box one on the way to a 30.57 win.

It is certainly unfair to compare him to his older kennel mates at this stage but he can clearly gallop especially at Ipswich.

A only 20 months, the best is yet to come.

Crimson War cashes in

MICHAEL Brauer’s Crimson War only gained a start in Saturday night Fourth/Fifth Grade after a late scratching.

After coming up with box one, the dog wasn’t going to waste the opportunity.

Tackling a handful of more experience campaigners like Ipswich Cup Consolation winner Sumatran Star, Wentworth Park winner What a Debacle and track specialist Jaydo’s Jet, Crimson War opened at 13s in the market having never seen the track before.

The dog was well performed in tougher company at Albion Park. On the greyhound’s fourth run back from a two-month spell, punters latched onto the price backing him into $8.50 at the jump.

Those who got on would have been cheering early Crimson War beating likely leader Sumatran Star to the fence with a slick 5.35 first sectional.

It only got better from there extending down the back in 13.27.

He wasn’t going to be caught. Runner-up Truthiness was a clear three lengths off.

He looked like a sitting duck for one of the run on dogs to snap up in the late stages but there was no wonder they weren’t making any headway when 30.53 flashed up on the board a brilliant debut over a notoriously tough five hundred test.

The dog clearly took a liking to the Ipswich dimensions and won’t be relying on a late scratching to gain a start next time.

The Corporate Dollars in early January could loom as an ideal target for the dog.

Little Ferrari fires on all cylinders

MICK Campbell’s bitch Little Ferrari got lost in a crowded market Saturday night.

The 431 metre specialists Spring Rock and Spring Cleo, Ipswich Cup runner-up Charming Chaos and the in form Open My Mail looked to have a strangle hold on the Best 8.

However, in the end, they were given a lesson.

Little Ferrari had winning form at the track and trip scoring in the Third/Fourth Grade a fortnight earlier. However, a time of 25.72 hardly filled anyone with confidence she could take down the deep field.

Those who took the $14 would have been feeling pretty good as the proven 500 metre bitch lid-pinged to cross favourite Spring Rock and take up the running.

Once she was in front, it was always going to be tough to run her down as she skipped away by three lengths for an eye-popping 24.8 run.

Not many go that quick.

Ipswich Sprint Final winner Phantom Clyde went 24.74 winning the club’s premier sprint event, a great marker for just how impressive the performance was.

The bitch has gone quick in the past posting a 25 second win a couple of months back, but hadn’t found the winner’s circle since.

All eyes will be on her to see if she can back up the big run.

Elastic Bairn back to winning ways

SERENA Lawrance’s boom young sprinter Elastic Bairn isn’t used to losing.

The dog was riding a five-race win streak at Ipswich before kennel mate Bonus Only and John McCarthy’s Chance relegated him to third two starts back.

The dog has won eight from 10 and was quick to get back to winning ways in the Fifth Grade 431 metre contest on Saturday night, sling-shoting out of box six to take up the running around the first turn.

From there it was a training gallop as he opened up by 10 lengths hitting the line as fast as he left the lids.

He stopped the clock at a personal best of 24.87 after consistently hovering around the 25 second mark most of his wins.

Racking up the wins like he is, the dog won’t be in Fifth Grade much longer.

Tougher tests await but there’s no substitute for box manners and he’s a natural.

If he continues to run those times, he’ll be competitive in any class.

Red Pollard romps in on debut

THE market put Lawrence Meteyard’s Red Pollard up an odds-on pop on debut from box eight over the flying 288 metres on Friday’s card.

Clearly someone had been watching the trial files as the 21-month-old runner obliterated his competition.

Drawn the eight over the short course, the dog was not deterred driving straight across the face of the field to lead by the time they hit the first turn. It only got better from there as he raced away by 13 lengths in 16.78.

There haven’t been too many quicker debuts over the trip. The track record stands at 16.57 and if Meteyard persists at the trip and he draws an inside box it might be under threat.

Flaming Rose fires out

JASON Schmidt’s young prospect Flaming Rose took her biggest scalp to date last Friday when she rolled John Catton’s Little Byrne’s, previously unbeaten over the 431 before he met his match.

Little Byrnes had the advantage of box one with Flaming Rose posted in the seven. But it didn’t bother her one bit cutting him off early and running away from him late despite his 500 metre experience.

The bitch holds an identical record to Serena Lawrance’s Elastic Bairn eight wins from 10 starts. He has put six straight together.

She also posted her best time going 24.88.

There are a raft of prospects over the sprint trip at the moment who will make for some mouth-watering encounters in the weeks to come.