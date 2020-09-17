Menu
Needing 303 for victory, Australia looked down and out at 5-73. Enter Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey to make history. Catch up on their stunning exploits.
Cricket

Stunner! Aussies pull off comeback for the ages

17th Sep 2020 7:14 AM

Australia has produced a comeback for the ages to beat England in a history-making run chase at Old Trafford.

Set 303 for victory, the Aussies looked gone for all money when they crashed to 5-73 in the 17th over.

Enter Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey, who combined to set up one of the most remarkable run chases in the game's history.

Maxwell blasted 108 off 90 balls - with his innings including four fours and a whopping seven sixes.

Meanwhile, Carey finished with a brilliant 106.

Having added 212, the pair departed within seven balls of each other and a handful of runs still needed.

Bowling duo Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did the rest, guiding Australia to the target with just two balls remaining.

It was also a big day for Starc, who earlier took two wickets with the first two balls of the match.

For England, Jonny Bairstow continued his stunning form, smashing 112.

Victory gave Australia the honours in the three-match series 2-1 as England suffered their first home ODI series loss in five years.

 

