Feature

Studying a bully's motivation

Helen Spelitis
by

BULLYING in schools is a major issue and one researchers at Queensland's leading mental health facility are examining closely right now.

Leading researcher at The Park Centre for Mental Health, Professor James Scott told the Queensland Times bullying among adolescents was a complicated issue and some schools managed it more effectively than others.

Prof Scott is carrying out groundbreaking research in an attempt to help schools tackle bullying.

He said there was no single explanation for why students bullied each other, but a lack of empathy was a factor.

"There are a whole lot of reasons why bullies are bullies," Prof Scott said.

"Sometimes young people lack empathy for others. Sometimes it's a way of socially climbing the ladder.

"Some young people who are bright will be unkind to some and not to others to climb the social hierarchy of the school.

"Sometimes it's a replication of modelling behaviour at home learned from older siblings or parents.

"It can be young people externalising their own internal distress.

"Perhaps they feel angry themselves and don't have the skills to deal with those emotions so they 'act out'."

His research showed young people who were bullied at school were at increased risk of depression and self-harm and that those risks sometimes persisted into adulthood, as a result of the bullying.

Education Queensland would not provide specific information on the number of bullying complaints at Bundamba State Secondary College, compared with other schools, saying that data "wasn't record centrally".

Related Items

Topics:  bullying fair go for ipswich fairgoforourkids

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Five things to do this weekend

Five things to do this weekend

A guide to what's on in Ipswich

Union's message to Ipswich on One Nation, Tim Nicholls

HARD SELL: ETU members protesting against asset sales.

ETU on the offensive in Ipswich this week

How pollies will help keep kids healthy

Childhood obesity rates are higher in regional areas than in Brisbane.

LNP: Reducing childhood obesity needs to start in the home.

The tragic truth: why regional kids are taking their lives

Regional Queensland's youth are unable to access needed mental health services despite higher rates of mental illness.

We're calling on politicians to better support our youth

Local Partners