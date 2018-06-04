Study on how city would cope, benefit from Games launched

FUTURE: Ipswich swimmer Leah Neale cheers on teammates during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.

FUTURE: Ipswich swimmer Leah Neale cheers on teammates during the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April. Clive Rose/Getty Images

THE world's best athletes could run, jump, row or shoot in Ipswich with support offered to the region's bid for the Olympic Games.

Southeast Queensland Council of Mayors welcomed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's interest in a feasibility study being conducted by the group, which will investigate a potential 2032 bid for the region.

Ms Palaszczuk acknowledged the modern Olympic Games was changing and she was keen to explore whether southeast Queensland could deliver a successful Games through a cost-effective and scaled-down approach.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the launch of a feasibility study about the prospect of a regional Olympic bid had a number of benefits to Ipswich.

"When feasibility studies take place, they are looking at major infrastructure needs of the region - roads and public transport being two of the core areas for improvement,” he said.

"Then, there are the facilities required to host Olympic events at an international standard.

"These leave a legacy which the entire city can enjoy.”

The Council of Mayors started investigating an Olympic Games bid in 2015.

"Through a regional bid, we have the opportunity to share the load of an Olympic Games across South East Queensland - using our many existing venues and temporary facilities to keep costs to a minimum and ensuring the maximum benefit is returned to the region,” chair and Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said.

A survey of southeast Queenslanders in 2016 showed 62 per cent supported a possible Olympic bid and the ongoing support.

Cr Wendt said he was excited to join other mayors in the region to assess capabilities and consider the potential benefits associated with launching a campaign.

"Ipswich is the fastest growing city in the region, and these types of events only help in our efforts to promote the region as an economic driver, a hub for innovation via our Smart City program, and a highly liveable environment,” he said.

"We won't be waiting until 2032 to showcase those things to the world. It's happening now.

"But a transport and feasibility study in preparation for an Olympic bid, which Ipswich is helping to fund, is certainly a great way to further highlight the infrastructure needs of the city.

"And if a successful Olympic campaign was to be the result, the opportunities to showcase our city to the world reach a new level.”

Cr Quirk said the Council of Mayors would only endorse a bid that demonstrated a strong benefit and lasting legacy for southeast Queensland.