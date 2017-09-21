Study looks at testing viability of using recycled water

OPPORTUNITIES to meet the substantial water demand required to support increased agricultural production in the Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs have been outlined in the NuWater Project Feasibility Study.

The NuWater Project was designed to explore ways to increase the capacity of agriculture in the Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs and to improve Moreton Bay water quality.

Queensland Farmers' Federation CEO Travis Tobin said an unofficial consortium of Queensland agricultural industry organisations, economic development groups and local government bodies conducted the feasibility study.

"It was conducted to test the viability of using recycled water from the southeast Queensland's Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme and engaged international consulting firm GHD to prepare a preliminary business case," he said.

"While the NuWater Project has merit, the preliminary business case identified that the project was not a financially viable solution to provide recycled water all the way to the Darling Downs via the Lockyer Valley at this time.

"However, it identified some of the key future step-changes in current policy and technology that would be required to improve the economic viability of the project.

"Government and private stakeholders may find the information useful in planning better utilisation of existing water infrastructure to increase the capacity of agriculture in the Lockyer Valley and Darling Downs in the future.

"In particular, this work might prove very useful in beginning an evaluation of whether recycled water could be economically deployed in the Lockyer Valley."