HIT THE FLOOR: You will be able to dance along to songs by the Spice Girls and other 80s and 90s bands.
News

Studio 188 to host 80s and 90s dance party

Ashleigh Howarth
by
5th Sep 2018 4:00 PM

IF you know all the lyrics to songs by artists such as the Spice Girls, Aqua, Green Day, Ricky Martin or the Backstreet Boys, then you are sure to dance the night away at the upcoming 80s and 90s Video Dance Party at Studio 188.

Get your friends together, dig out your fluoro outfits from the back of your wardrobe, tie your hair up with your favourite scrunchie and groove along to some of the biggest hits from across the two decades on Saturday, September 8 from 7-10pm.

You can kick your heels up under the disco lights or chill out with a drink in hand and watch the songs play out on the big screen.

The night is presented by Kristian Fletcher who has hosted numerous retro music events in Brisbane for more than 17 years.

"Dance the night away with 20 years of classic songs," he said.

"Catch three hours of non-stop music videos on the big screen."

Tickets are $10 plus a booking fee. Groups of four receive a discount.

To book your tickets, or for more information, log onto www.kristianfletcher.com.

dancing ipswich queensland spice girls studio 188
Ipswich Advertiser

