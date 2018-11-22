Sam Pang’s feud with Studio 10 escalates

"There's a really nasty feud brewing in Australian media," Sarah Harris said on Studio 10 this morning.

The showbiz spat, which is between Sam Pang and Studio 10, has been simmering for months with the Nova radio star consistently mocking Studio 10 during his appearances on Have You Been Paying Attention?

And the feud reached boiling point yesterday when a fed-up Sarah Harris hit back at Pang and challenged him to appear on Studio 10.

Speaking to news.com.au to promote The Smith Family's annual Christmas Appeal, Harris threw down the gauntlet to the radio star after his repeated jibes.

Denise Scott confronts Sam Pang after he made a joke about Studio 10 on HYBPA.

"When I was on Tom Gleeson's Hard Chat, I was more than willing to take it and then Tom Gleeson came on Studio 10 and we threw it right back at him," Harris said. "I'd like to do the same with Sam. So Sam, want to come on our show and dance?"

Pang's Nova co-hosts, Chrissie Swan and Jonathan Brown, raised Harris' comments on air this morning and Pang seized the opportunity to once again mock the Network Ten breakfast show.

"I love watching Studio 10. I find it very, very enjoyable after a (breakfast radio) show to put me to sleep," he joked. "You know about 10.30, 11 o'clock when we start to fade after our early mornings, is there any better way than just sitting on a couch and then waking up three hours later. How good is that?"

Brown pressed his co-host about whether or not he's willing to go on Studio 10 and face the music.

"Wouldn't have thought so!" Pang said.

Chrissie, Sam and Browny host the Nova 100 breakfast show. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

News of Pang's rejection quickly spread to the set of Studio 10 this morning and Harris and co. were not impressed.

"We have been the victims for far too long of bullying and ageism and petty jealousy … from TV and radio 'personality' Sam Pang," Harris said.

"It's a crying shame," she said about his refusal to come on the show. "Sam, you are more than welcome to come on to our little morning show, any time. There'll always be a spare seat for you."

Kerri-Anne Kennerley was less diplomatic though and launched a 'KAK-attack' on the Nova star.

"He could be on here if he's game enough," she said about Pang. "His views are like his golf handicap … tanking!"

Like all good feuds at Network 10, this one looks destined to be settled at the Christmas party with a bowl of brussels sprouts.

The Studio 10 hosts discuss Pang’s refusal to come on their show.

Get the jump on the celeb goss everyone will be talking about tomorrow. Sign up for our daily arvo entertainment newsletter here.