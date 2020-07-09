Menu
Studio 10 guest’s very revealing outfit

by Nick Bond
9th Jul 2020 1:16 PM

 

Studio 10 viewers got more than they bargained for this morning when British model and TV personality Katie Price joined the panel via videolink from her home in the UK.

Price, 42, talked to the Studio 10 panel about how she'd been managing life with her five children in lockdown - but the model's revealing choice of outfit proved something of a distraction.

 

Katie Price's interesting Studio 10 interview.
Katie Price’s interesting Studio 10 interview.

Price fidgeted and readjusted the nude-coloured T-shirt, which seemed a touch too see-through for the morning time-slot:

Just leave it, Katie, there are pensioners watching!
Just leave it, Katie, there are pensioners watching!

Price's troubles maintaining her so-called "mucky mansion" are well-reported at this point - perhaps she's behind on paying her heating bills?

Price made headlines late last year when shocking photos emerged showing the results of her visit to an Instanbul plastic surgery clinic. While there, she underwent a face and eye lift - her third - had her boobs reduced to a D-Cup, and had her bum lift reversed, after having the procedure done only months before.

 

Eyes straight ahead, Sarah.
Eyes straight ahead, Sarah.

The Sun has previously reported the surgery-loving star is estimated to have spent close to $AU910,000 on cosmetic surgery over the years.

She was declared bankrupt last year, having burned through an estimated $85 million on plastic surgery, luxury holidays and extravagant gifts, plus a $1.9 million farm.

Those financial troubles were presumably off-limits for Studio 10, who instead asked Price about her campaigning against online trolls and her current relationship with ex-husband, Australian pop star Peter Andre.

Katie Price on Studio 10, live from her headline-making house.
Katie Price on Studio 10, live from her headline-making house.

"All I'm gonna say about Pete and me is, we agree to disagree. It's better than it was," she said.

The pair's bitter 2009 divorce is understood to be one key reason for Price's money troubles. After they split she accused Andre and former manager Claire Powell of conducting a smear campaign against her - a court case that reportedly ended with over $3.8 million in legal costs for Price.

 

