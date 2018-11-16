Students volunteer to put smiles on foster kids' faces

Springfield Central State High School Guidance officer Fiona Darlington and Pyjama Foundation Assistant Regional Coordinator for Ipswich Mel Clack with year seven students Trinity Boult, Sari Khatkar, Holly Timmins, Jahnavi Rajan and Hailey Saunders.

Springfield Central State High School Guidance officer Fiona Darlington and Pyjama Foundation Assistant Regional Coordinator for Ipswich Mel Clack with year seven students Trinity Boult, Sari Khatkar, Holly Timmins, Jahnavi Rajan and Hailey Saunders. Carly Morrissey

KIDS living in foster care will have something to smile about thanks to the work of eight dedicated Springfield Central State School kids.

The grade seven students have volunteered their time to handmake about 50 birthday cards for the Pyjama Foundation this year.

Guidance Officer Fiona Darlington said she started the project with a group of students last year and decided to continue it this year to offer the students the chance to do volunteer work.

"I started this project last year with the assistance of teacher aide, Judy Proctor,” Ms Darlington said.

"Throughout the year, several of our students have volunteered their time before school and during second break on Thursdays to make birthday cards for this project.”

The Pyjama Foundation provides children in foster care the opportunity to change the direction of thir lives, thanks to volunteers called Pyjama Foundation Angels who spend time with kids once a week, focusing on leraning-based activities including reading to them playing educational games and helping children with homework.

"The Pyjama Foundation also give each foster child a book for their birthdays and a handmade birthday card,” Ms Darlington said.

The students spent an hour before school and at lunch once a week to finish the cards.

They used donated scrap booking supplies including stickers and blank cards.

Pyjama Foundation Assistant Regional Coordinator for Ipswich, Mel Clack said she was grateful for the cards.

"I'm hugely grateful for any kind of contribution,” Ms Clack said.

"Australia wide we read to 1400 children every day.

"A lot of the time we're the only positive influence for a child in care. We're greateful for any help, especially people volunteering their time to help these kids.”

Ms Clack said the foundation was always looking for more Pyjama Angels.

"There's so many kids in care in Australia. When we started there were 21,000 in foster care, now that's doubled.”

Ms Clack said just by reading to these kids volunteers helped improve their numeracy and literacy skills.

If you would like to donate to the school project scrap booking supplies are welcomed.

The school is also collecting books for the Pyjama Foundation.

New books for children aged from zero to 15 years and scrap booking supplies can be donated to the Springfield Central State School reception from now until December 10.