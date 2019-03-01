Menu
DOING THEIR PART: Ipswich State High School captain Alex O'Brien (right) and house captain Sunny Thomas took part in the Clean Up Australia Day event at their school.
Environment

Grounds looking spick and span as hundreds clean up

Lachlan Mcivor
by
1st Mar 2019 5:44 PM | Updated: 5:51 PM
IT'S amazing what can be achieved when we all come together behind a common cause.

Students from Ipswich State High School joined over 500,000 others from around the city and the rest of the country in taking part in a dedicated youth and schools clean up day on Friday.

In just over half an hour, over 300 year seven students from Ipswich State High picked up every loose bit of rubbish they could find to leave the grounds looking spick and span.

School captain Alex O'Brien said it was critical to promote the importance of a healthier and more sustainable school environment with its youngest cohort.

It often takes more than one gentle reminder to get the message across but she said everyone would feel the benefit of a cleaner school.

She said it was easy to pick up after yourself and bringing fruit, as opposed to packaged food, was a quick fix for kids.

"Just pick up the rubbish that you see lying around," she stressed.

"They often don't do it. (They need to) put it in the bins and not throw it on the ground."

The school have recently installed a number of bins to collect waste for the Containers for Change refund scheme, with money earned going back into the school.

Families, community groups, sporting clubs and anyone with a desire to make a difference are encouraged to pull on a pair of gloves and grab a bag for the main event of Clean Up Australia Day tomorrow.

To find out where you can lend a hand, visit the Clean Up Australia Day website.

