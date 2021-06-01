Menu
Police are investigating after students were jabbed with a used needle at a Queensland school.
News

Students stabbed with ‘used‘ needle

1st Jun 2021 5:37 PM | Updated: 6:22 PM

Nearly a dozen pupils at a Queensland high school have been told to seek further medical testing after being jabbed with a used needle by a fellow student.

At least 11 students at the South Burnett public school in Murgon were jabbed by a dirty needle on Monday, according to reports from the Courier-Mail.

On Tuesday, the Queensland Education Department confirmed to NCA NewsWire a “used blood test kit” was used in the incident with police and paramedics called to the school northwest of Brisbane.

It was reported students suffered a variety of stab wounds, with some being jabbed on their thighs, arms and hands.

An education department spokesperson said all students who had been stabbed had received first aid treatment and advised to seek further medical assistance.

“The Department of Education can confirm the Queensland Ambulance Service and the Queensland Police Service was called to assist with an incident involving a used blood test kit at the school,” it said in a statement.

“Affected students have received first aid treatment at school and all parents have been contacted.

“The school will continue to work closely with Queensland Health and follow their advice. The school is also assisting Queensland Police Service in their investigations.”

