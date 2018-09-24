Students sign off with Multifest celebration

ROBELLE Domain was a hive of multicultural activity as part of USQ Pacific Islander Asscociation and Ipswich State High Multifest event.

The free party capped off the end of term 3 for the region's high school students all day last Friday, with the best food, dancing and music from each continent.

Celebrating cultural diversity was the theme of the drug- and alcohol-free event.

Staff, students and families all played a part in the performances for what is Queensland's largest multicultural celebration for secondary school students.