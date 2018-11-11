Students roll out cubbies

CHIPPING IN: St Edmund's College has made cubby houses for the wheelchair-bound. Teacher Paul McNamara joins students Joshua Shard, Alex Bragg, Lachlan McQueen, Dylan McColl, Nathan Martin and Michael Korhecz (front).

CHIPPING IN: St Edmund's College has made cubby houses for the wheelchair-bound. Teacher Paul McNamara joins students Joshua Shard, Alex Bragg, Lachlan McQueen, Dylan McColl, Nathan Martin and Michael Korhecz (front). Rob Williams

CHILDREN will soon enjoy playing in cubbyhouses built by senior students from St Edmund's College.

Year 12 students spent a year building the nine cubbyhouses and are about to deliver them to kindergartens and special schools in Ipswich and Brisbane.

Two cubbyhouses were designed to meet the needs of children in wheelchairs and include a ramp and bigger sizing to allow for a wheelchair inside.

Industrial design teacher Paul McNamara said the students learned valuable skills that will serve them well after they graduate.

"The Year 12 students completed a Certificate I in Construction,” he said.

"It takes them two years to complete the whole course. Last year, they made chairs, tables and a foot stool as part of their course.

"They spent the entire year this year making the cubbyhouses.

"These particular boys work at school three days a week and then they are on the tools two days a week. Some are paid positions and others are work experience.

"The boys will certainly be meeting the demands of the industry to meet the growth in Ipswich.”

Senior pupil Nathan Martin already has a job in construction lined up for next year.

"I have a school-based apprenticeship for when I leave school and I am looking forward to using everything I have learnt,” he said.

Michael Korhecz said he enjoyed making the cubbyhouses for children to enjoy.