Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

A NEW “world class” facility at Ipswich State High School is preparing students for jobs in booming industries that are “more important than ever” since the start of COVID-19, according to Education Minister Grace Grace.

The Brassall school’s new $7.8 million STEM building has been used by students across all year levels since it opened at the start of the year.

Long-serving principal Simon Riley said it has given students “the best STEM experience” in the wider Ipswich region.

Education Minister Grace Grace MP breaks ground on the new $10.2 million building for Springfield Central State School on Monday.

The new O-block was officially opened by Ms Grace on Tuesday morning, a day after she took part in a sod turning ceremony for a new $10.2 million building at Springfield Central State School.

Ipswich State High’s two-storey STEM centre is made up 12 classrooms, including four computer rooms, four laboratories and four flexible learning spaces, with students able to access facilities such as 3D printers.

Construction started in the middle of last year with nine school-based apprentices working on the site.

Mr Riley said classroom walls can be opened up to encourage collaborative teaching and learning.

“By working closely with teachers and the design and construction teams, we have ensured the new centre is functional, flexible and appealing for students and teachers alike,” he said.

“O-block is huge and already very well used.”

Ms Grace said the state government’s $1.9 billion education spend this year sometimes “felt like a drop in the bucket to what we need to deliver state of the art classrooms” like the new STEM building.

She said the facilities such as the one opened this year at Ipswich State High were being rolled out around Queensland.

“This is a world class facility,” she said.

Education Minister Grace Grace and principal Simon Riley with Ipswich State High School students in the school's STEM building.

“The schools of the future are this concept. They open up, they close, they have modern technology, they have students collaborating together because that’s where you get those ideas of the future.



“We know that (jobs in STEM industries are) growing at more than twice the rate of any other industry and occupations.

“You have more of a chance of getting a job in these areas and after (the pandemic) it’s more important than ever that these subjects are the ones we need to study and obviously advance education in.

“If you want the jobs of the future we’ve got to provide the education for those jobs.

“We’re starting right through primary school, right into high school so we can give them those opportunities.

“Today has really been an eye opener for me in that I’ve never seen students so engaged in the work that they were doing.”



Space at Ipswich State High is tight with just about enough learning spaces for the nearly 2000 students enrolled in 2021.

A $9 million performing arts centre was opened in 2019 and work on the city’s first synthetic soccer pitch on one of the school’s ovals is expected to be finished by mid-September.

