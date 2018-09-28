Students protest tree clearing as wildlife moves in

EARTH: Students have taken aim at the land being cleared across from their Woodlinks State School (right).

EARTH: Students have taken aim at the land being cleared across from their Woodlinks State School (right). Rob Williams

AN ENVIRONMENTALLY-conscious group of school children have put pen to paper, concerned about land clearing outside their classroom.

The students from Wood-links State School at Collingwood Park have sent hundreds of letters to Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller about the clearing.

Ms Miller will pay for the postage and pass the letters on to Ipswich City Council.

After the clearing started a few weeks ago, students say they have noticed an increase in wildlife movement.

They are concerned about the lack of trees and its effect on neighbouring wildlife. Students say a hare, an echidna and a family of possums have already moved into the school grounds.

Ms Miller said the students were "really angry" at the trees being knocked down in favour of bare earth.

"The wildlife started coming into the school," Ms Miller said.

She suggested the students put pen to paper and made their displeasure known.

Ms Miller's office was soon inundated with about 400 letters from students at Wood-links State School.

The letters, covered with pictures of trees and animals, will be posted to Ipswich City Council.

"I'm very proud of the students concerned because they've written the protest in their own handwriting," she said.

"They're asking the council to stop it. I hope the council will write back to each of the students."

A spokesman for the council said it was was "an unfortunate reality that native vegetation often needs to be cleared to make way for urban development".

"This has certainly been the case at Collingwood Park where aerial photographs show the extent of land clearing that occurred for the Woodlinks School," he said.

"The clearing that is occurring for the latest residential development near the school is being supervised by State Government licensed fauna spotters and catchers."

The council spokesman said the most significant vegetation, located along the creek, will be protected within council parkland.