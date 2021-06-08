Students offered antibiotics after outbreak

Sydney’s northern beaches region has detected three cases of meningioccocal disease in the past two weeks. Picture: Christian Gilles / NCA NewsWire

Sydney’s northern beaches region has detected three cases of meningioccocal disease in the past two weeks. Picture: Christian Gilles / NCA NewsWire

A Sydney school has been offered antibiotics as a preventive measure following an outbreak of meningococcal disease late last month.

NSW Health issued a public health alert about two weeks ago after two cases of meningococcal were recorded in Sydney’s northern beaches region.

A third case was detected on June 1.

Close contacts were identified and offered preventive antibiotics.

“The crucial action people can take is to get assessed quickly by their local doctor or emergency department, as early recognition and treatment is very effective,” Northern Sydney Local Health District public health director Dr Michael Staff said.

Years nine and ten students at St Paul’s Catholic College in Manly – as well as teachers – took clearance antibiotics as a precaution.

The type of rash experienced by meningococcal sufferers. Picture: 7 NEWS

It came after a student who attended the Catholic single-sex private school caught the disease while at a rugby league club – they were taken to hospital but have since recovered and been released.

“Antibiotics are being offered to an additional limited group of students and staff within the school just in case the source of the infection is within this broader group,” Dr Staff said.

A note published by the school’s principal.

Meningococcal disease can often mimic other common illnesses with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, headache, joint pain, sensitivity to light or a sudden fever.

A rash of red-purple spots or bruises which does not blanch when pressed is often experienced with the illness, but in some cases a rash doesn’t show, or could be the last symptom to appear.

Meningococcal disease usually causes meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and/or septicaemia (blood poisoning).

Originally published as Students offered antibiotics after outbreak