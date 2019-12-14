Menu
Redbank Plains State High School student Appolonia Smith-Waffin.
News

Grant will make school dunnies more efficient, colourful

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
REDBANK Plains State High School will use a $7000 grant to install water efficient taps and toilet flushes, and give their dunnies a makeover.

The school is one of three in Queensland to be named winners in Urban Utilities' Rock the Toilet Block project.

The Ipswich was the biggest winner of the lot, earning $7000 to overhaul their toiler facilities, compared to the $3000 going to schools in Windsor and Salisbury.

The project was designed for students to take the lead to make their school a better place to come to every day.

Deputy principal Belinda Walker said the school's REAL (Respect, Excel, Attend and Learn) Council would be handling the toilet transformation.

"We're thrilled to receive the grant from Urban Utilities and are planning to install water efficient devices, like tap aerators and dual flush toilets," she said.

"We also want to upgrade the signage, colours and graphics on our toilet block to reflect the uniqueness of our culturally diverse school."

Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said it was a tough choice narrowing it down to just three winners.

"We had more than 30 incredible, high quality applications so we want to thank all the schools who applied for their efforts," she said.

"The grants will be used to give the winning school loos a colourful facelift and make them more waterwise."

As well as the grant money, Urban Utilities will also provide project management and design support to the school.

